[Artículo] The Possibilities of Nintendo Movies

Nintendo no longer hides that part of its future passes through the production of films from their licenses. Shigeru Miyamoto himself, one of the company’s most recognizable faces, confirmed that has great expectations with the direction of the company in the cinema. After confirming several details related to the tape of Super Mariothe Japanese artist declared that “in the future we also want to use other intellectual properties”. With this simple and direct statement, Miyamoto confirmed that Nintendo is interested in continue to produce movies from their franchises. A possibility that, thanks to the variety and importance of its brands, would transfer the richness of its universe to the cinema screens.

Proven successes and safe values

Even though the video game sequel is missing in actionalthough they have already confirmed that it is still in development, Detective Pikachu It was a real hit in theaters all over the world.. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton, the story set in the universe Pokemon grossed nearly $450 million globally. His indisputable quality and his doses of humor made him instantly connect with all kinds of audiences. The same thing happened with the film Sonicthe intrepid blue hedgehog that got more than 300 million dollars. Thanks to these figures, as we already know, it was confirmed two sequels and a live action series that will arrive soon.

These two samples, which are unfortunately the exception to the rule, show that if there is love you can get a good product. Unlike other adaptations of the world of video games, the teams behind the films of Pokemon and Sonic They knew how to hit the key. The care, the knowledge of the product and good use of multiple winks they made these films, unlike others related to the medium, stand out from the rest. Thus, the tape is expected to Super Mario follow that path. With Illumination (the studio in charge of Minions) at the helm and Nintendo supervising the course of the project, it would be strange if it did not become one of the best movies based on the industry. In fact, the expectation is such that, even without being released, there is already talk of a spinoff starring the good guy from Donkey Kong.

Nintendo movies would have a lot of pull

Although the tape Sonic does not belong to the Nintendo universe, this is, along with Detective Pikachu, the perfect example of how to do things. Therefore, if the company wants make Miyamoto’s wishes come true, the ideal would be to apply the successes of these products. If they manage to repeat the formula and, at the same time, introduce enhancements that capture the language of filmthe big N would have in his hand an unlimited arsenal of licenses. After all, her almost 40 years in the world of video games make her the perfect candidate to sweep theaters. In fact, even celebrities of the seventh art have expressed their desire to star in movies of their licenses.

Brie Larson, a recognized fan of the brand, has never hidden her passion for Nintendo. Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda and Super Marioto name a few examples, are franchises that have marked the life of the actress. But, without a doubt, if there is a company license linked to Larson, that is metroid, the samus aran series. For years, the actress has stated that would love to star in movies of the Nintendo character. Such is his devotion to the bounty hunter that fans, on many occasions, they have imagined characterized. And, although for a long time it sounded like a long shot, the success of Metroid Dread could have turned the tables. The game’s producer, Yoshio Sakamoto, has already stated that would love to see a movie of the character. Only time will tell if the dream of Larson and many fans comes true.

Another franchise that is always surrounded by rumors of a hypothetical adaptation is The Legend of Zelda. A few years ago, a viral joke placed on everyone’s lips a film in the franchise starring Tom Holland. Being a joke, as fast as it exploded it deflated. However, the possibility of a real adaptation was back on everyone’s lips. After all, jobs like revival of CD-i titles demonstrate the possibilities of the franchise. For its universe, history and legacy, a movie of The Legend of Zelda in the purest Studio Ghibli style, for example, is a dream for many. the fun of Super Mario perhaps it could be accompanied, in the future, by the action of metroid and the art of Zelda.

And you, would you like to see more movies from the Nintendo universe? What franchises do you think could star in a good adaptation? What style would you choose? We read you in the comments.

Image source.