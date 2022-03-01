[Artículo] The weight of Nintendo in the success of Capcom

Nintendo and Capcom lived a dream 2021. On the one hand, there is Switch’s dominant positionconsole that would already be the best-selling desktop system in the history of the big N. On the other we have the Japanese developer, a company that has lived in a permanent state of sweetness for years. These facts justify that the cooperation between the two has resulted in two of the most successful titles of 2021a situation that is far from being a coincidence.

monster hunter as the main asset of the alliance

Before Capcom’s work swept PC, fans of the license had already been surprised by its virtues in the Nintendo hybrid. As we told you in our analysis, monster hunter rise is a game that, in addition to looking amazing, is packed with endless hours of fun. For this reason, word of mouth, added to the high esteem that the series can boast of, made in less than half a year it will exceed 7 million copies sold. These amazing figures, envied by any product, made rise one of the most celebrated games of the year. However, this was not the only proposal of the franchise that swept the Switch territory.

Monter Hunter Stories 2as we learned at the end of January, also belongs to the club of games that have exceeded one million units sold. As Necrolipe shared via Twitter, the sequel to the original 3DS title managed to sell 1.4 million on Switch alone. If we add the figures harvested in PC, it gives us a total of 1.6 million. Therefore, the weight of the Nintendo console in the success of this proposal is gigantic. In addition, Necrolipe himself updated the data of rise and confirmed that it has already sold more than 8 million copies. In just under a year, the alliance between the Japanese companies has resulted in nearly 10 million units sold. And, as we pointed out at the beginning, this success is far from being a simple coincidence.

In the days of 3DS (and even Wii), Nintendo bet very heavily on monster hunter. As we have seen, this maneuver has resulted in Capcom’s tremendous support for the Kyoto Enterprise system. As a result of this they gave us rise and Stories 2two of the most celebrated games of 2021 which, moreover, are not the only good news from this alliance.

resident Evil also carries a lot of weight for Capcom and Nintendo

Resident Evil VII is one of the flagship cloud gaming on Switch. Although for the moment it remains exclusive to Japan, Capcom’s proposal is one of the most successful within this type of service. For this reason, the players do not stop asking the company the possibility of enjoying Resident Evil VIII on switch. An idea that, as you have already shown us with your votes, you would also love. Added to this request are those of the remakes from the second and third installments, other games that are much loved by fans of the license. For now, silence reigns on this issue.

Even with this lack of news, Switch users do not hide his passion for resident Evil. The franchise titles present in the system, almost all of the mainline and duology Revelations, are placed month after month among the most requested or sold. Therefore, it would not be surprising if both companies continued their good relations. Time and the decisions made have shown that Nintendo and Capcom work better following the same path. Also, during 2022 two of the developer’s most recognized franchises will celebrate their anniversary. And, given the success as a whole, it would be a shame if they didn’t invite the big N to the party.

A birthday cake for Street Fighter and Megaman

As far as celebration is concerned Super Smash Bros Ultimate has already taken the lead. At the beginning of January, the mammoth work of Masahiro Sakurai celebrated the 35th anniversary of street-fighter. The company confirmed that, to commemorate this date, they are already working on numerous license projects. And, although plans are currently unknown, Nintendo Switch is expected to be among Capcom’s guest list. After all, the success of the series is strongly linked to the history of the great N.

Another brand that is celebrating in 2022 is Megaman. The license of the hero with the cannon on his arm will also blow out 35 candles this year. Therefore, in addition to the relevant eShop discounts, the developer is expected to surprise us with news featuring the blue character. Until now, the mystery surrounds this anniversary, however it would not be unreasonable to think of, for example, a new numbered delivery. The last one, present on Nintendo Switch, will be 4 years old in September.

And you, do you think that Nintendo has an important weight in the success of Capcom? What would you like to see for the anniversary of Street Fighter and Megaman? We read you in the comments.