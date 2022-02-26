[Artículo] This is what the next Nintendo console should look like

Switch has set the bar very high for the next Nintendo console. Since its launch in 2017, almost five years ago, the hybrid system of the great N has not stopped breaking records. With more than 100 million units sold thanks to its three models on the market, It is not estimated that the Japanese company is thinking of a successor. However, although the company points to challenge the industry life cycle, that Switch is heading towards its fifth year implies that you already have to have your sights set on a hypothetical relay. A generational change that, for example, could enhance some changes introduced with OLED.

The next Nintendo console must bet on 60 fps as a norm

Currently, almost a hundred games on the system reach 60fps. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch has a catalog that far exceeds 3,000 titles. This implies that, applying mathematics, just over 3% renders at 60 images per second. Included in this list are super mario odyssey, Bayonetta 2 or Ori and the Blind Forest, to name a few examples. But other megatons like breath of the wild, Metroid Dread or Animal Crossing: New Horizons do not achieve this performance. So even if your works can be enjoyed at 30fps without problem, It would not be bad to enjoy the catalog at 60 images per second. Without a doubt, the most demanding players, and even those who are not so demanding, would enjoy the virtues of this decision.

Another must-have feature of the next Nintendo console must be have greater technical capacity. Although Switch is able to hold his own with works like Doom Eternal or The Witcher 3, its limitations have caused it to run out of options with many cross-platform titles. For example, Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, will not arrive (except for a major surprise) to the hybrid. Along with this, we could name many other examples in which, unfortunately, Switch users are displaced. A console with greater capabilities would imply, in addition to landing these titles natively, the improvement in services with future importance such as cloud gaming. You know, the more power, the more games.

The search for innovation must continue

In the past, the commitment to the technical avant-garde was not on Nintendo’s side. With 64 and GameCube, for example, we saw how his intention to prioritize power over gameplay did not pay off. However, in the Wii, PS3 and 360 generation, the Japanese company’s revolution found no rival among its peers. This situation, similar to the current one with Nintendo Switch, showed that when the big N works best is when it seeks to be different. He achieved it with Wii, he repeated it with Switch and, except for surprise, he will look for it (and who knows if he will achieve it) with his next system.

At this point, looking for what Nintendo can innovate with its next console is get into theories and hypotheses without much foundation. All that glitters is not gold, since the hybrid can also boast some bumps (see Nintendo Labo), but these setbacks are the key to taking the right steps in the future. A priori, the biggest complaints with users are related, in addition to the technical section, to the system’s online options. Despite being paid, this leaves much to be desired in some aspects. For example, external voice chatan illogical practice that would have to be eliminated in its future console.

Another of the most criticized aspects is the advantages of the service on-line. Before removing the likes, the Expansion Pack trailer had the dubious honor of amassing the largest number of dislike of nintendo history. Users used this method to let the company know that, for one reason or another, they were unhappy. In the comments, they break down that price, catalog selection and performance were the main reasons. Thus, Nintendo should take note with its next console and, based on these criticisms, work to improve. Few companies are as lucky as the big N, an entity that has a legion of fans who, despite their little support for some trends, are still at the foot of the canyon looking for improvements.

In short, Nintendo must be clear about what it wants for its next system. If you have listened to the players, this new system will have greater technical capacity and will bet on making the most of the online aspects. More graphic power, increase in the rate of images per second and that touch of innovation brand of the house are some of the features most demanded by the community.

And you, what would you like to see in the company’s next console? Do you agree with our suggestions? We read you in comments.