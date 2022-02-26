[Artículo] Top 10 Nintendo 3DS Games

Today is one of those days that I don’t know how to start this article, since there are so many games that could be on this list and I feel enormous frustration at not being able to include all the titles I want. A list with 10 best Nintendo 3DS games… How to choose only ten?

Nintendo 3DSthe portable Nintendo that accompanied many players to live a thousand and one adventures, full of good memories and many hours under his screen. Its launch was in March 2011, 11 years have passed since we had the successor of another great game console such as the nintendo ds. As a novelty added to the portable model of the nintendo ds, 3D and a more powerful machine.

This console brought back great titles from the past with a facelift, which many people were able to enjoy for the first time, a formula that it continues to bet on Nintendo today, for example, with the titles of Wii on switch.

10 best Nintendo 3DS games

In this list I want to try to cover as many genres as possible and not focus on just one, which is why more than one title will surely be left out that without hesitation deserves to be here. So without further delay. Let’s get started!

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

We start with a bang as it could not be otherwise, with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3Da classic of Nintendo 64which came to us with visual improvements and the option to view the game in 3D was added. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D maintains the analog control of the original, but using the slider of Nintendo 3DSalso thanks to the touch screen we found it much easier to use the inventory.

Link will once again have to travel through time to stop Ganondorfthe Gerudo king of thieves, who look for the triforce; a holy relic that grants great power to its possessor. One of the most beloved video games in the saga and one of the favorites for many fans.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Animal Crossing must not be missing and Animal Crossing: New Leaf we became mayors (thanks to a mistake by our dear Canela) by moving to a new city, which we can design to our liking. hours of fun and many ways to live this adventure, you can dedicate yourself to enjoying life in your new town as you see fit.

There is no plot, there are no rules, not even objectives, an ideal video game to relax and enjoy quietly. We could meet new people via StreetPass or visiting other towns through the internet connection. If you have been able to play any title in the saga, you already know how many hours you will be immersed in these titles.

Super Smash Bros.

¡Super Smash Bros. joins the squad of Nintendo 3DS! Fight alongside the charismatic characters of Nintendo in a portable way it was a luxury and that is why it had to be on this list. This version includes features that the version of Wii U, for this it was a great opportunity for all lovers of the saga. What version did you play?

Mega Man, Little Mac, PAC-MAN and other new opponents join what was once the largest roster of famous fighters ever seen in the series. Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS They share the same roster of fighters, items and gameplay, but have their own game modes designed to suit the console, thank goodness 3DS players got to enjoy it too.

Bravely Default: Where the Fairy Flies

A must for all RPG lovers, Bravely Default: Where the Fairy Flies came to us Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The beginning of a new saga began with a cast of characters that gave off personality, a great story and some other plot twist that left us with our mouths open.

Turn-based battles, medieval and anime aesthetics awaited us in the new project of Square Enix. Its development began as a sequel to the role-playing game Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Lightthat’s why it shares many mechanics with the other saga, luckily, this idea was discarded and we have a new saga with a great quality.

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon

Welcome to To the! A new region made up of four tropical islands and an artificial island awaits us full of Pokemon. To the is full of new species that expanded the total number of Pokémon to more than 800 with new legendaries such as moonla or Solgaleothe mysterious Ultra Beasts and the new ones alolan forms which completely changed many of the original Pokémon from kanto.

New Pokémons and new customs awaited us on this paradisiacal island… Did you catch them all?

Metroid: Samus Returns

Samus could not be missing from this list. In Metroid: Samus Returns we enter a new hostile territory full of dangers. We were facing a complete reconstruction of the title for 1992 GameBoys.

Move through the huge mazes inside the planet SR388collect new weapons and abilities to upgrade your arsenal and embark on a mission to end the metroid menace once and for all.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

exclusive for Nintendo 3DS and the sequel to A Link to the Past. Link can now move through walls and walls as if he was painted on them. We return to the classic mapping of Hyrule but with a new vision and new puzzles to solve.

A Link Between Worlds It offered a completely new gaming experience and also more freedom in deciding how we wanted to progress through the game. What did you think of this title?

Fire Emblem: Awakening

One of the most important sagas within the strategy genre, should not be missing either. On Fire Emblem: Awakening we have part of elements present in previous games of the saga as well as new elements, this title is perfect to start within the saga.

The traditional combat system Turn-based will force you to hone your skills and strategy to achieve victory, while the 3D graphics made each battle truly epic.

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

Hunter pick up your weapon and go into this adventure. On Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate we will join a caravan of travellers. As a hunter, our mission is to protect them from wild monsters that inhabit these lands. Choose your prey, track it down and eliminate it, both alone and with friends.

In this title we had a terrain is much more vertical than before, thanks to this we could assault the monsters from above and rain down blows while holding on to them.

Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward

For all lovers of visual novels and of the puzzle games, we have the saga Zero Escape. Nine people wake up locked in a warehouse and are forced to participate in a macabre game of life or death. Who will ally with others and who will betray his companions? Different endings and an intense plot full of mysteries and dangers along with many puzzles where we will have to think. Will you manage to survive and solve the mystery? One of the best games in the genre visual novel what will we find in Nintendo 3DS.

As I said above I wanted to try to include more than one genre in this list, that does not mean that neither The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask or what Super Mario 3D Landto give two well-known examples, they don’t deserve to be, far from it, but I wanted to give visibility, for example, to Zero Escape, a lesser-known title, but of great quality.

And for you… What were your favorite games of Nintendo 3DS? Which ones would you add? We read you!