[Artículo] When will Genshin Impact come to Nintendo Switch?

It is true that, since his arrival, Genshin Impact It has reminded Breath of the Wild for various reasons, and more than necessary, both for aesthetics and for some features, but today everything that differentiates the two games is quite evident. The MiHoYo title has a good base of players who enjoy the experience in PS4, PC and mobile devices, both on iOS and Android, as they explore, collect different characters and defeat enemies of all kinds. Now, what about the expected arrival of Genshin Impact to Nintendo Switch?

Well, for the moment, as you know, in addition to its arrival is scheduled for some moment of our existence (although, to wit, at this point I don’t have anything too clear), we know little more about it than the status of MiHoYo’s game on Nintendo Switch. Therefore, the objective of this text is to collect what little we know about the future landing of Genshin Impact in the hybrid of the great N.

As of today, the Switch version appears to still be in development.

The truth is that during the past year we heard a lot the rumor that the arrival of Genshin Impact to Switch would happen sooner rather than later, something that did not happen, which justifies the existence of this article. Therefore, as much as those responsible for the title are succeeding with their action RPG, it must be said that they have work ahead of them. In fact, they themselves talked about this version during the launch of the gamewhich made us believe that sooner rather than later, by then, we would have some beta and a future release window in a manageable period of time.

What we say in the previous paragraph is because, a little before the launch of the game, MiHoYo communications chief Sam Laigave an interview to the RPG Site medium, in which he said the following: «Switch version is currently in development. More information on Switch beta testing and release dates will be announced at a later date.”

We have a trailer and little else

But wow, as of today, the only thing we have from the version of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch is a trailer (which you can see just above these lines) published, more than a year ago, on the game’s official YouTube channel. Since then, nothing else has been heard of the happy version of the title. So, without a doubt, it seems that the optimization work of the studio so that the RPG works properly on Switch is still in progress. We want to assume that during this year we will have some other novelty, even if it is a trial period so that players can begin to familiarize ourselves with the game controls in the hybrid of the Kyoto company.

Before the last Nintendo Direct there was talk of the possibility of being able to see Genshin Impact making an appearance to offer some news about its arrival on the Nintendo console, but it didn’t happen either, so it will have to wait, either to an independent announcement by MiHoYo or Nintendo or, as a much more distant trick, to a future event of the Japanese company that can offer us more news about the arrival of the game on Switch.

To finish, since we have finished the review of everything we know about the future arrival of the MiHoYo game on the Nintendo consolewe ask you a question… What will arrive first on Nintendo Switch, Genshin Impact or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Good way to end, she would say.