Artificial intelligence and cinema, the films are made by the algorithm

When in the 70s Stanley Kubrick thought about making AI – Artificial Intelligence, adapting the story Supertoys that last all summer by Brian Aldiss, the story of a robot child rejected by his mother then completed in 2001 by Steven Spielberg, did not imagine that AI, the so-called artificial intelligence, would be part of the film industry much earlier than science fiction predicted. And in a different way from what the cinema imagined, which almost always anthropomorphized it and associated it with human emotions, by Blade Runner at the Hal 9000’s 2001: A Space Odyssey by Kubrick himself, from Me, Robot to She, from Transcendence to Ex-Machina until recently Free Guy: Play hero.

Primal intelligence

In reality, artificial intelligence, understood as software and algorithms, has been used in the world of cinema for a long time: just think that already in 2000, before the release of the film so coveted by Kubrick, Stephen Regelous, a New Zealand computer engineer, had created Massive a program capable of simulating a crowd of digital people capable of acting and reacting on the basis of a form of synthetic intelligence, to make the mass combat scenes de The Lord of the Rings. When placed on the battlefield, the digital soldiers had learned to clash by choosing from time to time, also based on the behavior of the enemies, to advance, attack, defend, die. “In order for these agents to determine what actions to take, a brain was created that could be considered a primordial form of AI,” explains Mike Ford, Chief Technical Officer of the visual effects company Sony Pictures Imageworks, at the View Conference in Turin. “But basically the possible choices were predetermined by man in a rather limited number”. “When I was studying computer science in 1992, I taught a very simple neural network to recognize eyes, nose and mouth by analyzing photos of faces,” says Paul Debevec, also one of the View guests: winner of two Oscars for his contribution to cinema, for years he worked on the technology to create digital faces in cinema, before recently joining Netflix. “The principles that inform these algorithms are very similar to those of yesterday, but today’s computational power allows us to train these software in order to analyze an immeasurable amount of data and consequently to receive, when faced with a problem, even answers not foreseen by programmers. “.

Deep fake for the big screen

An example of how much these algorithms have improved is in deep fake, those videos in which the face of an actor is superimposed on that of another in a famous scene, as in the case of Jim Carrey instead of Jack Nicholson in The Shining: in this case the AI ​​stores the characteristics of the new face and “Paste” on the original one, as if it were a mask that acquires its expressions. “This technology is interesting, even if still immature to withstand the video quality and duration of the effects required by the cinema compared to Youtube,” says Ford, “but there is no doubt that the studios are studying it for solutions of various kinds, like that of resurrecting deceased actors or to rejuvenate old performers. Even if at the base there is always a need for a valid performance and perhaps digital retouching by the artists “. Although what Ford says is shared by other visual effects experts, the technology has already entered the cinema mainstream: “The visual effects supervisors of Welcome to Chechnya, HBO documentary that tells the attempt of some homosexuals to escape from Chechnya where they would be arrested and tortured, have replaced their faces, to protect their identity, with those of activists, using the so-called deep fake”Explains Debevec.

Algorithms for success

If algorithms are formulas that attempt and often succeed in solving complex problems, it is clear that there is nothing better for the film industry to turn to them in an attempt to ensure success. In fact, in Hollywood many companies have been born that promise to use artificial intelligence to anticipate the box office performance of new projects: Warner Bros has signed an agreement with the Californian company Cynelitic, which uses the technology used to make predictions on Wall Street for analyze the potential revenue of a new film based on the genre, the actors, the director, the length and all that can be obtained on the market of data on the tastes of the spectators. The Belgian company Scriptbook, similarly to what the Israeli Vault AI and the Swiss Largo do, instead proposes a software that, having digested over 30 thousand existing scripts, comparing them with the result at the box office, is able when analyzing a new one to understand whether it is successful or a flop. Studios can’t wait to figure out in advance how to invest their money: 20th Century Fox worked together with Google to use image recognition algorithms to analyze the elements contained in a trailer (faces, environments, objects, scenes of action, romantic, etc.) and compare them with those of other films, to find common elements that, in theory, should attract the same type of audience and study appropriate marketing strategies.

From test projections to the secrets of emotions

On the other hand, predictive analysis in Hollywood has always been used: until yesterday the production companies made a series of test screenings before the release of a film and based on the answers to the questionnaire of selected samples of the public they decided whether to change the title , editing, shortening or lengthening, even turning over some scenes from scratch. Today, however, we want to move from subjective to objective analysis: the French startup Datakalab works for the cinema and streaming industry, and uses deep learning algorithms to analyze the faces of the spectators of the test projections, which are consciously suited to add to the data obtained from the questionnaire, those on which no one can lie, such as the threshold of attention but also, based on the expression, happiness, surprise, sadness, disgust, fear and other emotions that can be measured frame by frame. Thereby producers can for example cut or edit a comic sequence that is not funny. The Spanish Sociograph even obtains data on spectators’ emotions not only from facial expressions but also from the change in electrical activity on the skin identified thanks to sensors placed on their fingers. The technology is so sophisticated that for example it is possible to present even a single identical test scene of a film shot with different actors to understand which one is most appreciated, thus influencing the casting.

AI that changes performance

Outside the field of mere prediction entrusted to software, which in any case has been validated as more effective than human prediction by a 2016 study by Michael T. Lash and Khao Zhang of the University of Iowa, AI is populating Hollywood in every field. , upsetting the very fabric of cinema, namely that of performance: Flawless has developed software capable of extracting the facial features of an actor from a film to reshape the movements of his mouth. “After directing Robert De Niro in Bus 657, one day I saw the dubbed movie and I realized that for adhere to his lip movements the meaning of some lines had been twisted, ”says director Scott Mann, co-founder of the company. “And so I made up my mind to solve that problem, but using traditional visual effects didn’t bring the desired results. Until I came across a research by Christian Theobalt of the Max Planck Institute that changed things ”. Basically, starting from that studio Flawelss has developed an artificial intelligence able to extrapolate from a film the way an actor has to pronounce words and reconstruct it in 3D so as to be able to change the movements of the lips to finally coincide with the dubbing. “The voice actor recites the translated lines faithfully to the original, because you no longer have to worry about the original lip movements, and it is then the software that artificially recreates them to make them coincide with the spoken word”. Although Mann specifies that it is not a cheap technology, the solution is interesting for directors who want to change the line of an actor in post-production without having to re-shoot a scene but above all for global streaming platforms that have to make a film available. in multiple languages. The adaptation will become even more convincing when the production companies, with the approval of the actors, will use the solution developed by Deepdub, a Tel Aviv startup capable of making the software learn every nuance of the original voice of an interpreter by making them analyze only 15 minutes of audio, and then return a translation in any other language spoken by the same voice.

The insatiable hunger for streaming

“Solutions entrusted to AI are developing in every field and especially in that of visual effects because, in the age of streaming, there is an insatiable desire for new content and production times must be accelerated,” says Mike Ford. “For example in motion capture, since artificial intelligence is able to correlate many performances of actors made in the past with the digital characters obtained from them, once a new actor performs a performance you can already have a first convincing result of transposition of facial expressions on the new character, so that the director understands if the performance is going well, without having to wait weeks for processing on the computer ”. “A significant example in this sense is the one made by Digital Domain which already in 2019 created a digital clone of the director of research and development Doug Roble, called DigiDoug, capable of performing a live performance thanks to the use of machine learning”, Debevec explains. The idea, at least for the moment, is that artificial intelligence will do the basic work and then a human being will have to refine the result, “also because the artist must be in control to meet the needs of being able to change the scene from part of the visual effects supervisor and director and so far neural networks do not guarantee this level of control. ” The extremely promising thing, however, is that, precisely because it learns from the available data, machine learning can offer new solutions. “For example,” says Debevec “we provided a neural network with photos of 70 people’s faces taken with different expressions, under multiple angles and with different lighting and it was able to understand on its own, once presented a face never first analyzed how to reconstruct the various shadows and reflections on them every time the background and relative lighting were changed. This research opens up incredible possibilities for cinema to change the photograph of a scene after it has been shot, without having to shoot it live ”.

Electrical directors

If someone like Oscar Sharp has even attempted with Zone Out to create a film by entrusting the script and then directing to software, using copyright-free film scenes, which were however edited without being able to create a convincing narrative thread, we ask Debevec if he thinks that an artificial intelligence will ever be able to future to replace a filmmaker: “I think it is difficult to automate the narration, which has to do with the intuition of an artist capable of predicting what the audience’s reaction will be in front of the various scenes. Unless you create an artificial intelligence that simulates the reactions of the audience, in order to test the various scenes to get better and better films. But that would mean simulate a human being, which is an infinitely more complex objective than telling a story “.