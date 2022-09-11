Entertainment

Artificial intelligence draws the characters of the Harry Potter books and the results impress fans – FayerWayer

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Harry Potter is one of the most legendary movie sagas in the history of the entertainment industry, based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

With millions of fans around the world, fans of this magical world faithfully associate each of the characters with the actors who played them in the live-action films. Even if you are reading the Philosopher’s Stone book, when you read the name “Harry Potter” you will imagine Daniel Radcliffe when he was a child.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie decided to enlarge the family: the tests

5 mins ago

David Harbor (Stranger Things) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) join Marvel in their new projects

27 mins ago

Anna Kendrick denounces toxic relationships with “Alice, Darling” in Toronto

38 mins ago

She is no longer silent: Michelle Carvalho revealed details of her affair with Alexis Sanchez

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button