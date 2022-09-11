Artificial intelligence draws the characters of the Harry Potter books and the results impress fans – FayerWayer

Harry Potter is one of the most legendary movie sagas in the history of the entertainment industry, based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

With millions of fans around the world, fans of this magical world faithfully associate each of the characters with the actors who played them in the live-action films. Even if you are reading the Philosopher’s Stone book, when you read the name “Harry Potter” you will imagine Daniel Radcliffe when he was a child.

A group of fans wanted to do something other than live action: create an artificial intelligence to recreate the characters with the data of the novel. The application was baptized as Artbreeder.

The potterheads in charge of the Twitter account @ImladrisFilms They went viral by sharing the most real images possible of the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga, according to the physical description of the books. That has allowed other fans to compare the results of artificial intelligence with actors like Radcliffe, Emma Watson or Ruper Grint.

How does Artbreeder work?

According to a report published on the La República website and according to the account administrators @ImladrisFilms, the application works by collecting descriptive data, such as eye color, nose width, among others. Later, artificial intelligence generates the image with the information collected.

The user published a thread with 33 images recreated by artificial intelligence, of course, headed by Harry Potter.

“Thread showing what the Harry Potter characters look like as described in the books, with illustrations by artist msbananaanna, and how they look in the movies”, wrote Imladris Films.

Thread showing what the Harry Potter characters look like as described in the books, with illustrations by artist msbananaanna, and how they look in the movies. 1.Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/3NHeP2resh — Imladris Films (@ImladrisFilms) May 23, 2022

Of course, there are also pictures of Harry’s best friends, Hermione and Ron.

While there are similarities, there are also other strange portraits, like that of Sirius Black (Gary Oldman).

It is best that you judge with your own eyes by following the thread of images posted on Twitter. Next, we share the most interesting.