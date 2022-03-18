Artificial intelligence finds an unknown “ghost” ancestor in the human genome – Teach Me About Science

Apparently the teenager discovered 3 years ago, over 50,000 years old, who had such strange characteristics and seemed to be a “hybrid” ancestor of modern humans that scientists had never seen before, was not alone.

Scientists have found a “new” human ancestral species thanks to Artificial Intelligence, a species that appears to have interacted with modern humans on the long journey out of Africa many centuries ago.

“About 80,000 years ago, the so-called Out of Africa occurred when part of the human population, which was already made up of modern humans, left the African continent and migrated to other continents, giving rise to all current populations” , commented biologist Jaume Bertranpetit of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain.

There was already a notion of what had happened thanks to the study of the carved stones, and the languages, however, what the researchers did not agree on was the date on which the expansion of the settlers had occurred. The transition that led modern man to populate the continental mass of Eurasia also generated new phenomena such as reproduction with ancient and extinct hominids of other species.

Several years ago it was thought that sexual partners included Neanderthals and Denisovans, the latter unknown until 2010. But in this research, a gene was isolated in Eurasian DNA, obtained thanks to deep learning algorithms with which the human genetic code is analyzed ancient and modern.

Thanks to the statistical technique called Bayesian inference, it has been possible to determine a “ghost” population with which modern humans interbred during the African exodus.

“This population is related to the Neanderthal-Denisova interaction or diverged early from the Denisova lineage,” the scientists pointed out in their article, which would mean that the third population in the sexual history of humanity is a conjunction of Neanderthals and Denisovans.

This could be a hypothetical corroboration of some kind for the ‘hybrid fossil’ of a teenage girl identified in 2018; however the works are not directly linked and much research remains to be done.

“Our theory matches the hybrid specimen recently discovered in Denisova, although we cannot rule out other possibilities yet,” commented genomicist Mayukh Mondal of the University of Tartu in Estonia, in a press release at the time of the discovery.

With this evidence and thanks to artificial intelligence there are more and more discoveries about our ancestors. By counting genetic evidence, scientists can guide themselves for future research.

Another discovery that took place in 2018 was the “third definitive interbreeding event” alongside Denisovans and Neanderthals, and a pair of papers published in early 2019 traced the timeline of how those extinct species interbred and interbred. they crossed, giving rise to details that had not been seen before.

The advantages we now have for future research is the application of Artificial Intelligence to the field of human ancestry, however there is little fossil evidence, so more evidence should continue to be sought.

“We thought we would try to find these places of high divergence in the genome, see which ones are Neanderthals and which ones are Denisovans, and then see if these explain the whole picture,” Bertranpetit said.

“It just so happens that if you subtract the Neanderthal and Denisovan parts, there is still something in the genome that is very divergent.”

The findings were published in Nature Communications.