Artificial intelligence is already capable of predicting pre-cancerous lesions or detecting arrhythmias: this is how its algorithms work

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a tool that optimizes and automates mechanical tasks that require the prior analysis of a large number of data.

Healthcare, for example, uses AI to develop new therapeutic alternativesmake medical decisions, plan personalized treatments and even detect diseases.

This technological advance is trained with deep learning to offer an accurate and fast diagnosis, in addition, it has become an ally tool for doctors because they offer quality prognoses.





AI algorithms have become an essential within the medical sector, due to the fact that they automate complex analyses, improve important decision-making and favor the professional’s work.

AI opens the door to analyze the data, therefore, it helps in the tasks of detection and predict the course of a disease if you have enough data. The trend is for both imaging diagnoses and treatments to be increasingly objective, using biomarkers that make it possible to define and quantify a disease very precisely.

Some of the companies that offer diagnosis with AI is ERNI, a software development entity specialized in this field that can predict when a technological product will fail, but at 20Bits we want to mention other alternatives that help medicine.





Performing capillaroscopies in less time

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) developed medical software that facilitates the diagnosis of certain autoimmune diseases. Bliss tool named ‘Capillary.io’ is available for use, saves time and optimizes the acquisition of quantitative and qualitative metrics through a microscope connected to a computer.

this software applies artificial intelligence (AI) in performing capillaroscopiesIn addition, it does not require more resources than those traditionally used to facilitate the study and analysis of photographs through algorithms trained with deep learning.

Currently, this tool improves the application and use of capillaroscopy because it analyzes more surface in less time and objective with exact parameters if the capillary is dilated or not.

Capillary.io detects capillaries immediately, classifies them by their appearance, take multi-area measurements of each capillary to classify them by their size objectively, and generates a statistical report on the capillaries analyzed.





Fight against cancer

Sycai Technologies (startup Barcelona) designed an AI-based assistant to help health professionals in the diagnosis, monitoring and surveillance of pre-cancerous abdominal lesions on CT scans and MRIs.

The software in question is called ‘Sycai Medical’ and assists radiologists in identification and classification of pancreatic cystic lesions from the interpretation of images obtained in abdominal CT scans. Likewise, it is capable of predicting the evolution of each lesion from the combination of the analysis of medical images with the clinical history of each patient.

The etiology of these pancreatic lesions is variable, taking into account that they can become malignant and lead to pancreatic cancer. The objective of Sycai Technologies is to provide hardware to the tools of health professionals to offer a better diagnosis of abdominal injuries.





Arrhythmias can be studied

The diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias is a field in which artificial intelligence offers great reliability, since this innovation It is reflected graphically in the electrocardiograms..

There are dozens of automatic systems that are capable of automatically and with great precision recognizing alterations in the rhythm of the heart, in addition, they have been tested in several countries such as a diagnostic method under the supervision of cardiologists.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.