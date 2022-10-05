Artificial intelligence shows what Batman and DC characters would be like in real life
A user of social networks created, through artificial intelligence, images of the most iconic characters of DC Comics, but of flesh and blood.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sarah shahi, aldis hodge, Noah Centineo Y Quintess Swindell yesterday visited the Anahuacalli museum in Mexico City to promote their new film, Black Adam. Enter here if you want to know more details about what the fans of the actors experienced.
With the excitement for the premiere of DC, which will hit theaters on October 20we share the images that the Twitter user @the SnyderKnight created, with the help of artificial intelligence, of the most iconic characters in the franchise, showing how they would look in real life.
Superman
Clark Kent aka Superman has been portrayed by a host of actors over the years, most recently by Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Enola Holmes). The image created by artificial intelligence gives the British actor an air, doesn’t it?
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman is currently played by Gal Gadot, as well as by Emily Carey (House of the Dragon) in her young version. The image created by the AI is closer to how it looked cobie smulders as the superheroine when she played her in 2014.
Flash
Next year, DC will launch a film by Barry Allen, better known as Flash, directed by Argentine director Andy Muschietti (Mama, It) and starring controversial American actor Ezra Miller.
Batman
The Dark Knight made by artificial intelligence looks a bit like British actor Christian Bale when he played him in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.