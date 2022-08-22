Artificial intelligence shows what princesses would look like in real life

Some princesses have been adapted into live-action movies and we have become accustomed to seeing them being played by certain actresses. However, the images created by artificial intelligence are another approach to them.

Creative reinterpretations of Disney characters are very present on the internet, especially those of the iconic princesses of the franchise. Some fan art show what would they look like if they were marvel charactersyour wedding day, and other settings we’d love to see you in.

This time, the portal buzzfeed decided to use an artificial intelligence to see what the best known princesses of Disneyincluding The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. The images bring us closer to what we have seen in movies live action of princesses, but some of them are not so similar to the actresses who starred in them.

Snow White

Snow White, created in 1937, was the first princess of Disney. This is what the princess looks like in real life, according to artificial intelligence. She has been portrayed by Lily Collins, Kristen Stewart and by Monica Keena.

Ariel

The famous little mermaid Disney will be performed by Halle Bailey in the live-action film that will be released next year. For her part, Melissa McCarthy will be the witch Ursula.

Beautiful

What do you think of the similarity of the version that created the artificial intelligence of Bella? The princess has been embodied by Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast (2017).

Tiana

Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, is one of the most current Disney princesses. In quotes because the movie was released 13 years ago. This is what the hardest working princess of the franchise looks like in real life.

Cinderella

Cinderella is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known and iconic princesses in the franchise. There have been many live-action adaptations of the original film, such as Don’t Call Me Cinderella and The New Cinderella. Also, it was performed by Lily James in Cinderella (2015).

dawn

How about the AI-created version of Aurora, known as Sleeping Beauty? Released in 1959, the film Disney tells the story of princess aurorawho was bewitched by Maleficent, a witch played by Angelina Jolie in the spin-off.

jasmine

Jasmín, princess of the city of Ágrabah and co-star of Aladdin (1992), was played by the actress Naomi Scott in the 2019 live-action adaptation.

Moana

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana tells the story of Moana, a sea travel enthusiast who is forbidden to sail beyond her island reef. The princess is chosen by the ocean to reunite the mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.

