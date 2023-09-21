Artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer’s disease

contract

Artificial intelligence emerges as an effective tool for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. On World Alzheimer’s Day, GMV Has highlighted projects like Tartaglia one of two from engine to cycle, focused on finding treatments for this type of dementia. Specifically, within the framework of the Tartaglia project, where GMV technology is used to create the first federated data network with AI in Spain in the field of health., The latest results obtained by analyzing the acoustic properties of communication with AI open the door to the development of minimally invasive diagnostic tools to improve the detection of Alzheimer’s in the early stages, or even when symptoms of the disease have not yet appeared.

have alzheimer’s disease main cause of dementia, About 40,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Similarly, as the federation has warned Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), more than 131.5 million people will live with it in 2050. Despite over 100 years of research, there is still no therapy to reverse its effects. Early detection and treatment increases the chances of delaying, but not stopping, its progression.

The World Health Organization recognizes dementia as a public health priority, funding research projects to advance its treatment. In May 2017, the World Health Assembly approved the Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia 2017–2025. In return, the European Fund next generation They are investing in healthcare and research projects as well as R&D missions in the Artificial Intelligence program of the Digital Spain 2025 Agenda and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Tartaglia being one of the latter.

The project is based on the use of artificial intelligence and the development of a federated network between different centers with the aim of identifying the triggering factors of various pathologies. One of the lines of work is aimed at the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease thanks to the analysis of the spontaneous speech of people who are at different stages of cognitive decline. This research group carries out its activity under the leadership of GMV of the ACE Alzheimer Center Barcelona, ​​responsible for the Alzheimer’s research group and providers of clinical data, and under the leadership of acceXible, a technology company specialized in the processing of spontaneous speech Is.

On the other hand, in the moped project, both ace And the GMV aims to strengthen a system for early diagnosis of the disease through citizen participation through social marketing techniques on the Internet, as well as to raise awareness among the population about the importance of research to identify unknown cases. Have also worked on. Acquaintances.

artificial intelligence for diagnosis

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s are the result of abnormalities in the processing of certain proteins involved in the cell cycle. Various proteins have been identified that are involved in the disease and are related to inflammation and neurodegenerative processes. These also include protein beta amyloid and tau They are the two most accepted biomarkers by the scientific community. Abnormalities in the levels of these proteins in the patient’s body occur long before symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appear. Currently, the only way to obtain information about the possible disintegration of these proteins is through lumbar puncture and, in more advanced stages, when the amyloid beta protein forms plaques in the brain, through MRI.

Therefore, within the framework of the Tartaglia project and with the aim of finding other less invasive and expensive ways to detect the onset of the disease and expand the screening spectrum, joint work has been carried out by a research team from the ACE Alzheimer Center Barcelona. led by Dr. Sergi Valero And technical teams that ensure the federated network created within the framework of the GMV project and accessible experts, applying artificial intelligence strategies, analyze eighty-eight factors of speech sound of dementia patients.

As Dr. Valero explains, “The results obtained open the door to improving diagnostic tools with non-invasive tests that help build the pathophysiological profile of a person suffering from dementia. “This could allow, in an economical and non-invasive way, to monitor the progression of cognitive decline and identify people at risk.”,