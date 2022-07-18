Artificial Intelligence will be essential in the health system

2022-07-12

Alicia Rivera / Connections365





Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming an integral part of modern healthcare. AI algorithms and other applications are used to assist medical professionals in clinical settings and in ongoing research.

Estimates from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) state that investments in AI for the health sector globally will approach USD 36 billion by 2025, which would be a 50% growth compared to 2018. (1)

He indicated that, in combination with telemedicine, AI can play an important role in improving and expanding the population’s access to the public health system.

Today, AI supports the medical industry in making decisions about treatment, medication, mental health, and other patient needs by giving them quick access to information or research that is relevant to their patient.

Artificial Intelligence tools are being used to analyze CT scans, X-rays, MRIs and other images for lesions or other findings that a human radiologist might miss. (two)

He noted that the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to many health systems have led many health organizations around the world to field-approve new AI-enabled technologies, such as algorithms designed to help monitor patients and tools powered by AI to evaluate coronavirus patients.

The research and results of these tests continue to be collected, and are still defining the general standards for the use of AI in medicine.

Corporate IBM sees increasing opportunities for AI to benefit clinicians, researchers and patients, even saying there is little doubt AI will become a core part of the digital health systems that shape and support medicine. modern.

Artificial Intelligence can improve the public health system

According to CAF, the lack of access to medical care is one of the main problems in the world.

The World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report in 2017 in which they state that 50% of the world’s population does not have access to health services, additionally the aging of the population is growing and diseases are increasing. Chronicles.

The population of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is aging at a rapid rate. According to United Nations calculations, it is projected that the population over 60 years of age will reach 25% of the total within 35 years.

In the United States, almost 45% of people have at least one chronic disease and this number is estimated to continue to grow, therefore, patients with chronic diseases and elderly patients will require more and more medical attention and follow-up.

This situation also increases the cost of health care, while LAC countries invest little in this area.

According to 2014 data, Cuba is the country that invests the most, with more than 10% of GDP, followed by the United States, with just over 8%, Uruguay reaches 6%, closely followed by Panama, which, however, does not achieve comply with the WHO recommendation.

The Latin American countries that invest the least in health are Haiti and Venezuela, with less than 2% of their GDP.

Artificial Intelligence helps with the planning, diagnosis and prognosis of patients, making medical care more efficient, as it not only reduces costs, but also allows remote analysis of results, which results in a better distribution of care. health care services.

An example of the progress of telemedicine is presented in Uruguay, where for more than a decade it has had the Agency for Electronic Government and the Information and Knowledge Society (Agesic) that promotes electronic medical records in the National Integrated Health System. , interoperable between institutions and throughout the territory.

