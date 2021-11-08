Artificial intelligence will be the front of the next cold war

A progressive influence on culture, history and geopolitics: a book by Henry Kissinger and two hi-tech gurus outlines disturbing but plausible scenarios. The United States and China are there, Europe is missing. Getting ready

What if the next Cold War is the one that no one is really considering? We will talk about it a lot, because the book is debatable even if it has yet to come out, but while waiting to read it it is worth concentrating on the theme, the thesis and the substance of a pretty good provocation, contained in this potentially disruptive essay written by Henry Kissinger (former US secretary of state), Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google) e Daniel Huttenlocher (dean of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology). Theme: artificial intelligence will be the next playground on which the pawns of the future cold war will move ruthlessly. The book argues that artificial intelligence processes have become so powerful, so seamlessly integrated with our lives, and so unpredictable that without some foresight and careful management it is highly likely that this kind of epochal transformation could give human history direction. dangerous.