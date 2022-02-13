Artificial snow has its problems

In recent decades, the global rise in temperatures and a number of other factors have led ski resorts around the world to use artificial snow more and more frequently. To give an idea, most of the snow on which the competitions of all the Winter Olympics were held starting with those of Lake Placid (United States) in 1980 was artificial. Many ski resorts, which often make a large part of their income in just a few weeks a year, would risk enormous losses if they had to base their opening only on natural snow.

Producing artificial snow, however, involves the use of enormous quantities of water, often with great consequences on the resources available to the population. It is a problem that the organizers of the Beijing Games also had to face and that has been trying to solve for some years with alternative methods.

The Winter Olympics of recent years have been held in increasingly warmer places, partly due to the global rise in temperatures, and partly because the Games have become a much more complex event to organize, which not all countries can or want. hold up. Those of 2014, for example, were organized in Sochi, Russia, on the Black Sea, where the average temperatures in the period were just under 10 ℃ and in some cases touched 20 ℃; those that have just started are being held in three locations between Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, which are located within 200 kilometers of the city in a cold, bare and arid area, where it almost never snows: conditions in which it is essential to rely on artificial snow.

As he told theEconomist Robert Steiger, a professor at the University of Innsbruck who deals with the winter sports industry, “every ski area is trying to become independent of nature”: while in 2009 about one fifth of the snow on the slopes of the French Alps was produced artificially, now it exceeds 50 percent. In the United States, according to the National Ski Areas Association, ski resorts that use artificial snow account for 91 percent of those that are active.

Apart from the possibility of having it even when and where it does not snow, artificial snow has other advantages for winter sports: it is much more compact than normal snow, and in comparison it melts much less quickly, because it lasts up to five weeks longer. in identical weather conditions. The problem is that producing artificial snow is a very inefficient process and requires special conditions.

To make artificial snow, special machines or snow cannons are used that mimic the process that occurs in nature at high altitudes, where the water particles suspended in the clouds freeze and then fall to the ground. The crystallization of water is favored by dust particles and other impurities found in the air: around these the tiny drops of water condense which, cooling down, then lead to the formation of what we call a snowflake.

In any case, to simplify a lot, the production of artificial snow strictly depends on the temperature and humidity, and this means that when the conditions are not ideal, a large amount of snow cannot be guaranteed, such as that required to organize large events. Furthermore, in less than ideal conditions, there is often the risk of wasting enormous amounts of energy.

To give an example, during the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, the temperatures recorded in the Cypress Mountain area were so high as to make it impossible to produce artificial snow: tens of tons had to be disposed of to allow the ski and snowboard competitions to take place. of straw to form a base on the slopes and transport hundreds of tons of snow collected at higher altitudes.

In recent years, new machines have been developed that make it possible to produce artificial snow in any weather condition using more sophisticated techniques, for example by mixing water and air with liquid nitrogen: often, however, they do it in a longer time or in any case consuming even more. energy compared to traditional machinery, explains theEconomist.

In any case, the main problem seems to be that of water consumption, especially in areas with poor water resources.

The large amount of water needed to produce artificial snow is an issue that affects ski resorts around the world, and it is such a controversial topic that according to the Norwegian economist Martin Falk, it prompts many businesses in the sector not to publicly say how much they use. unless they are forced to. In countries rich in water resources, finding water to produce artificial snow may not be a huge problem, but in certain areas it risks having consequences on that available to the population, especially in times of prolonged drought and in a period in which temperatures they are on the rise almost everywhere due to climate change.

To give the idea, given that the Beijing Olympics are taking place in particularly arid areas, almost all the tracks built specifically for the Games have been equipped with capacious basins for collecting water, which was then used to create snow. artificial. As explained to the Japan Times Carmen de Jong, an expert in hydrology at the University of Strasbourg, however, these basins are able to collect only a few hundred thousand cubic meters of water: according to her estimate, to produce enough snow for the Games in China, they need up to 2 million cubic meters, the equivalent of the water contained in 800 Olympic swimming pools.

For this reason, 10 percent of the water used by the population of nearby Chongli will also be used to produce enough snow for the Olympics in Zhangjiakou, a spokesperson for the Beijing Games organization said.

It has already happened that the water used for artificial snow affected the water reserves destined for the local population: at the end of 2018, during a period of great drought, residents of different areas of the French Alps were recommended to limit the domestic use of water precisely so that there was enough to power the snow guns.

Proponents of artificial snow tend to believe that about 80 percent of the water used to produce it ends up being fed back into the water basins it came from. However, critics note that its use has a significant environmental impact, also because in most cases, existing vegetation is destroyed to make room for ski slopes.

One of the professionals who are looking for alternative solutions to the production of artificial snow is the Finnish Mikko Martikainen, the most important snow consultant for ski resorts in the world. Over the past decades Martikainen has worked for several ski resorts, designed an indoor ski slope for a UAE emir, and was the first to experience the snowfarming at the Sochi Olympics.

Snowfarming is a rather simple technique, which basically consists in storing artificial snow in the period in which it is not used in order to be able to recycle it during the following season, thus saving the large quantities of water and energy necessary to produce it. Towards the end of winter, usually around March, huge piles of snow are created which are then covered with an insulating layer, which protects the snow and prevents it from melting. When winter returns, the snow is transported to the slopes, beaten and ready to be used in time for the start of the ski season. Then, it can be stored again and reused.

Martikainen, always interviewed byEconomist, said that before the start of the Sochi Olympics he had accumulated about 1 million cubic meters of snow in some structures in the Caucasus, which in any case had been used together with artificial snow produced at the time. Given the high temperatures even at high altitudes, the snow had to be treated with salt to prevent it from melting too much; in any case, according to his estimates, this technique saved about half the water that would have been used if all the slopes had been made with fresh artificial snow.

In 2017 Martikainen had also been contacted by the organizers of the Beijing Olympics to prepare a plan that included the use of snowfarming, and during the winter he had made a test in the Yanqing area, successfully storing 12 thousand cubic meters of snow until September. following. However, China chose to rely on fresh artificial snow, produced using about 400 machines. “Maybe the idea of ​​having snow [prodotta in maniera] ecological was not their priority, ”commented Martikainen. Arguing that the attitude of the organizers of the Beijing Games towards the new technique was very conservative, he said that “they will need it anyway, because water is extremely important”.