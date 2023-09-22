Artificial uterus in humans: Ethical debate paralyzes US experts

NIUS Editorial madrid 09/22/2023 At 02:00.

Members of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not agreed on whether to greenlight the first human trial of an artificial womb. After discussing the issue for two days, the FDA’s Pediatric Advisory Committee continues to discuss the ethical and logistical implications involved in laboratory tests. For exceptionally premature babies (less than 28 weeks), whose survival is not guaranteed by currently available means, the controversy surrounding this technique revolves around two points. First because it would mean experiments with babies and second because it could open the door to these artificial wombs that could be used to hatch fetuses after a few weeks of gestation.

Premature birth – before 37 weeks, according to WHO – can occur spontaneously or due to circumstances that can turn the uterus into an inhospitable environment for the fetus: an infection, a hormonal imbalance, high blood pressure or diabetes. Premature birth is the leading cause of death and disability in children under five years of age. In 2020, there were approximately 13.4 million such births worldwide, and there were approximately 900,000 deaths in 2019 due to complications related to premature birth.

Mortality rate is closely related to the gestational age of the child at birth. At or before 22 weeks (considered the peak of fetal viability), some fetuses survive outside the womb. At 28 weeks, most can survive, but often require heavy life support.

Techniques for premature babies

Artificial insemination technology is for premature babies born between 22 to 28 weeks, although their survival rates have improved, but they face long-term health problems. A study of 2.5 million people in Sweden concluded that 78% of those born before 28 weeks of gestation suffered from some form of disease. -Asthma, high blood pressure, cerebral palsy or epilepsy – when they were adults, while the same rate among those born at term was 37%.

In natural gestation, the fetus receives oxygen, nutrients, antibodies, and hormonal signals and eliminates wastes through the placenta, a transient organ in which fetal blood interacts with maternal blood. Of these various tasks, Artificial womb technology focuses more on providing oxygen and removing carbon dioxide, often replacing mechanical ventilators used for newborns.

fluid filled bag

The artificial uterus will serve as a bridge for the extremely premature baby during those days and weeks when his lungs and brain are at the highest risk of being damaged. like this, The baby will be placed in a type of bag filled with an electrolyte-filled fluid that is designed to mimic amniotic fluid. The surgeon will connect blood vessels from the umbilical cord to a machine to oxygenate the blood outside the body, while the fetal heart continues to pump blood as it would in a natural pregnancy.

It is difficult to make connections to the blood vessels of the umbilical cord because the arteries are small and begin to shrink at the time of birth. Therefore, surgeons must connect the vessels to the system within a matter of minutes.

A The team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in Pennsylvania has conducted these tests on lambs. Animals that are often used in embryological research because their development is similar to that of humans. Sheep usually gestation for about five months. The lambs the researchers used were equivalent to a human fetus at 23 weeks of gestation. In 2017, the team reported keeping eight lambs alive for four weeks using an artificial womb. During that time, the animals grew wool and their lungs and brains matured. After four weeks, the researchers euthanized the animals so they could study how the system affected organ development.

a big jump

“Going from lambs to humans is a huge leap,” Eduard Gratakos, an expert in fetal medicine at the University of Barcelona, ​​who is also developing an artificial uterus, tells Nature magazine. Lambs that are at the same stage of development as extremely premature babies are two to three times largerWhich means the already small equipment needed for an artificial uterus will need to be further modified.

fear that one dayWhether artificial wombs can replace pregnancy is perhaps the most important ethical question that arises in this scientific advance. However, for some people the idea is so far in the future that it is not appropriate to discuss its implications in relation to current technology.

Another issue being debated What should these premature babies be called? They are not fetuses in the traditional sense because they are no longer in the womb, but some also argue that they are not newborns because they have not even been born. The CHOP group has proposed a brand new name: the fetal newborn, or fetus for short.

Still, some question whether it is worth “wasting all the money and technology” on babies who are unlikely to survive, rather than finding ways to improve pregnancy support or standard techniques for premature intensive care. Is. The reality is that no miracle cure to prevent premature birth exists today and it is unlikely to come into existence in the coming years.