artificial virus and there is evidence

Since the beginning of this Covid “pandemic”, the Nobel Prize for Medicine Luc Montagnier had clearly said two things:

Do you want your publicity here? The advertisements support the service

Luc Montagnier was right, Covid is artificially manipulated

The virus was produced artificially, with the insertion in the laboratory of sequences of the genetic code of HIV in that of the already known coronavirus.

2) The covid underwent and would have subsequently undergone very rapid mutations that would have tended to expel the “spurious” part, that is the artificially grafted part, constituted precisely by the sequence of the HIV code, which is what makes the covid particularly dangerous. The result of these mutations would therefore, over time, lead to a weakening of the pathogenicity of the virus.

They have muddied it because they cannot contradict it

The mud machine immediately took care of Montagnier, attacking him, not being able to question his very high scientific prestige in the past, on his current mental health conditions: in short, he was defined as stupid. The cowardice of this way of proceeding is in keeping with the times in which we find ourselves living, in which personal insult has taken the place of rational and respectful dialogue.

However, time and reality are proving right to those who, isolated from the scientific world of conformist and governmental half-socks, were wrong in doing their job as a scientist: looking for the truth.

The first confirmation came on the artificial nature of Covid: many scientists have confirmed that some sequences of the virus cannot be explained by natural mutations.

The second confirmation has recently come from Japanese scientists who state:

“We were literally shocked by the results. In Japan, the Delta variant was highly transmissible and rejected other variants. We think that as mutations accumulated it became a defective virus, no longer able to replicate itself. Considering that the cases have not increased, we believe that during the mutations at some point it headed for natural extinction ”. explains the Professor Inoue.

This is wonderful, opening news a completely natural prospect of exiting the “pandemic”, without perennial vaccines and without a green pass from a totalitarian regime.

Contra factum non valet argumentum, with all due respect to the new slavers.

The Argonaut