World

Artigiano at the fair is back in attendance: the 2021 program

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Artigiano in Fiera returns after the 2020 edition canceled for the covid. The famous event that brings together products from all over the globe at Rho Fiera Milano is scheduled from Saturday 4 to Sunday 12 December 2021, every day from 10 to 23.

The event organized by GeFi, now in its twenty-fifth edition, is a large global village of cultures, territories and products from all over the world.

The 2019 edition, the last before the pandemic, ended with the record of one million visitors. The best artisans from all regions of Italy will be present in the pavilions, specializing in food, ceramics, furniture, fashion and design, textiles, jewelery and costume jewelery and personal care products. Ample space will be reserved for Christmas: from tree decorations to nativity scenes made by master craftsmen.

As for Europe, there will be craftsmen from France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Belgium, Turkey and Germany. The representatives of Central and South America have also been confirmed: Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The specialties of Morocco, Egypt and Algeria will arrive from North Africa, and artisans from Madagascar, Iran, India, Vietnam, Nepal and Australia are also expected.

On the official website artigianoinfiera.it you can download the free invitation to access the event to be presented at the entrance together with the green pass.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Who is Magdalena Andersson, the next premier of Sweden: she will be the first woman to lead the country

1 hour ago

Covid: increase of infections in Westminster, mask recommended – Last Hour

2 days ago

Cop26, the hottest last 7 years on record – COP26

5 days ago

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has announced his resignation

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button