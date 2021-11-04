Artigiano at the fair is back in attendance: the 2021 program

The Artigiano in Fiera returns after the 2020 edition canceled for the covid. The famous event that brings together products from all over the globe at Rho Fiera Milano is scheduled from Saturday 4 to Sunday 12 December 2021, every day from 10 to 23.

The event organized by GeFi, now in its twenty-fifth edition, is a large global village of cultures, territories and products from all over the world.

The 2019 edition, the last before the pandemic, ended with the record of one million visitors. The best artisans from all regions of Italy will be present in the pavilions, specializing in food, ceramics, furniture, fashion and design, textiles, jewelery and costume jewelery and personal care products. Ample space will be reserved for Christmas: from tree decorations to nativity scenes made by master craftsmen.

As for Europe, there will be craftsmen from France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Belgium, Turkey and Germany. The representatives of Central and South America have also been confirmed: Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The specialties of Morocco, Egypt and Algeria will arrive from North Africa, and artisans from Madagascar, Iran, India, Vietnam, Nepal and Australia are also expected.

On the official website artigianoinfiera.it you can download the free invitation to access the event to be presented at the entrance together with the green pass.