Artimologia goes to doctor Hiovanni Carreras, Ilenia Folletti in Occupational Medicine.

The arrhythmology service of the Terni hospital had to be suppressed a few years ago, then there was an afterthought also due to the outcry and everything remained as before. Now comes the right recognition to Dr. Giovanni Carreras, appointed as acting of the simple structure of clinical and interventional arrhythmology. In that university-run cardiology department, like many others, we continue to go forward with the formula of acting. Like that of the head of cardiology Professor Marcello Dominici, after Enrico Boschetti’s retirement, while Fabrizio Ferilli was appointed head of the department. Not only the recognition of arrhythmology but also of occupational medicine, which Professor Ilenia Folletti has always dealt with, now with the appointment of acting manager of the simple structure of occupational medicine, which is part of the direct department by Gaetano Vaudo. Carreras represents a point of reference for arrhythmology not only in Terni. His work is in team with colleagues in cardiology and hemodynamics. In full pandemic, Folletti was also responsible for the hospital vaccination team. “Professor Folletti’s assignment – declares the management of Santa Maria – comes at the end of a long period in which the professor has coordinated the management of all employee control activities within the hospital as a competent doctor of management. vaccination activity. «We thank the teacher for her commitment and for her dedication to work. The assignment of the structure to Dr. Carreras for the highly specialized activity – continues the management – represents the right recognition of his work, which we are sure will continue in the best possible way in collaboration with colleagues in cardiology and hemodynamics ». “In addition – concludes the management – the appointment to Professor Folletti, reaffirms the effective and constructive collaboration of university professionals who have been and are decisive in the management of the pandemic emergency of the last two years”.