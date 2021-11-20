Artisan at Fiera 2021 Milan

Foods from all over the world, corners of distant continents, handmade jewelry. In Milan, after the stop due to covid, the Artisan returns to the fair, the event that for over twenty years has celebrated craftsmanship and which has now become, as the organizers themselves underline, “the international expo of craftsmanship, peoples and nations “.

This year the appointment is from Saturday 4 to Sunday 12 December, in the pavilions of Fieramilano Rho-Pero. The stands will be open every day from 10 am to 11 pm and you will not need a ticket to enter but just register on the official website of the event and download the free invitation, to be shown at the entrance together with the green pass.

This year there will be 1,800 exhibitors and 80 countries from around the world present and represented, with 29 restaurants and 18 places of taste. Italy in full force, of course, and then a real world tour, from France to Germany passing through African countries to Mexico, Cuba, Colombia and Argentina. The best artisans specializing in food, ceramics, furniture, fashion and design, textiles, jewelery and costume jewelery and personal care products will be present in the pavilions. Ample space will be reserved for Christmas: from tree decorations to nativity scenes made by master craftsmen.

“For hundreds of thousands of people there is no Christmas without Artigiano at the fair. Because authenticity, originality and quality have always been the cornerstones of our work”, underline da Artigiano at the fair. And, in fact, this year’s claim will be “Artisan at the Fair: finally!”, Underlining the public’s passion for an event that, over the years, has always been highly appreciated and visited.