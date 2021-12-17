Artist forced to skip concerts | A health problem

The well-known artist was forced to skip some of his concerts. The cause is a health problem that forced him to stop. But what is it about?

His first name is among the most famous of all time. On the music scene the artist in question is a real authority, with one career behind it nothing short of surprising. Over the years there have been many occasions that have led him to perform in front of audiences from all over the world, keeping up theItalian pride also abroad. It is about Riccardo Muti, the very famous conductor who has worked in the main Italian theaters and beyond. From Teatro alla Scala of Milan until Berliner Philharmoniker, there are many stages that Muti he has trodden during his very rich career. Today everyone knows the well-known artist, but the news released recently has alarmed fans not a little: he will be forced to jump the concerts. The reason lies in some Health problems that hit the conductor, but what happened to him?

Why will the artist have to skip concerts?

Born in Naples in 1941, Riccardo Muti he is one of the most famous orchestra conductors in Italy, and beyond. After studying with the great masters of national music, Muti he took off working in the main Italian and European theaters, establishing himself as one of the most requested artists of all time. Today everyone knows and admires him, yet some Health problems they forced the manager to skip some at your place of his tour. Here you are what happened.

Muti he was forced to give up the performances on 18 and 20 December. The concerts were to be held respectively at the Galli Theater in Rimini and at the Alighieri Theater a Ravenna. The cause would be a health problem that forced the conductor to take a period of rest. As reported by Fanpage, Muti have reported some lung problems that need proper care. The newspaper reports that the danger of Covid, as the respiratory problems would be attributed to other causes. The lack of the known Muti, however, it will make it possible to exhibit some young talents, trained by the same director and who will take his place during the two events.

Just a few months ago, the famous artist had alarmed numerous fans with a sickness which aroused no small concern. It all happened right on stage, during a performance, and saw a recovery necessary for the artist.