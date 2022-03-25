Artist paints Resident’s portrait with human blood

Valle del Cauca artist Julián Castillo once again draws the world’s attention. This time, he arrived at an abandoned water tank, located under the star of the Siloé neighborhood, on the hillside of Cali, to carry out several works with blood donated by inhabitants of the sector.

Five volunteers contributed about 250 milliliters of living tissue so that this artist born in the municipality of Roldanillo, who already has a Guinness Record with the largest pencil painting, could paint the Puerto Rican singer Residente for about five hours. for Castillo, the rapper René Pérez Joglar “It is a very big symbol that makes people reflect with its messages.”

Castillo explained that he prefers to see blood drawing attention through culture and art and not spilled in the streets due to confrontations, wars or protests.

It should be explained that the blood is diluted in a pigment so that it does not oxidize and thus remain on the wall.In addition to the mural with the face of the Puerto Rican singer, the artist painted a dove of peace, also with human blood.Social leader John Freddy Guevara, who invited Castillo to carry out his works, said: “We want to send a clear message that we do not want more blood to be shed in Colombia due to wars and all the conflicts that the country has experienced, but that this time we are going to shed more blood for art and culture”.