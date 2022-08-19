Artist surprises by drawing six portraits at the same time – Art and Theater – Culture
The artist Rajacenna van Dam is famous in social networks.
instagram capture
The artist Rajacenna van Dam is famous in social networks.
At 29 years old, he surprises with his ability and has become a star on social networks.
August 19, 2022, 07:47 AM
The artist Rajacenna van Dam he has become a phenomenon on social networks: his videos on Instagram go viral when he decides to share his techniques: how does he manage to take up to six portraits at the same time?
In the pictures, Rajacenna van Dam, Born in the Netherlands 29 years ago, the young woman is seen using her two hands and her feet to make the drawings.
His talent was discovered by an American art agent. The first time that rajacenna He started painting when he was 4 years old.
In an interview with the Dailymail he assured that he does not have a specific technique and that it is only “a constant multitasking between all the drawings that I am doing”.
“I just try to make it as similar as possible,” emphasized the artist who shared a video a few days ago in which you can see how she draws simultaneously Harry Potter, Billie Eilish, Angelina Jolie, Bella Poarch, Shakira and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).
