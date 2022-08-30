Artists and mental health, towards fewer and fewer taboos?

However, according to a study carried out in France during the Covid period on professionals in the cultural sector, “72% of respondents (therefore from the French cultural sector, editor’s note) present a depressive state compared to 12% of the French population in general during the same period”.

It must be said that indeed, for many artists and for the whole of the cultural sector, the period of the pandemic marked a switchblade, a break. For artists, as for the rest of the population, it was also a period of questioning. Finally, artists, like the rest of the population, are not exempt from having to deal with mental health issues, which have also been exacerbated by the period of the global pandemic.

According to psychiatrist Emma Baron, who led the study and whose comments were collected by the Larsen media, “In my opinion, there are no personal weaknesses, but characteristics of the profession, such as the uncertainties linked to employment. Some have long and difficult careers, others have dazzling but short trajectories. For artists , the problems of schedules, the fatigue inherent in the tours are aggravating factors on the mental health. As a result, the artist is more exposed”. For her colleague, Sophie Bellot, also cited by Larsen, “when an artist is recognized, the fact of being in permanent representation is exhausting”.

We obviously remember Stromae’s very noticeable artistic position on the TF1 newscast for his title “Hell” which explicitly talks about mental health problems. And who, with this title, also tried to highlight how it could affect artists.

So certainly, more and more artists are breaking the taboo of mental health by exposing themselves publicly, which we can salute. Even if that does not mean that the stereotypes related to mental health have completely disappeared.