Artists and Ticket Prices

The Expo Feria Mineral de la Reforma 2023 welcomes residents and tourists with billboards of national artists at the Teatro del Pueblo in its 10 days of activities.

If you’re going to attend, we’ll leave you all the details on ticket sales, dates and how to get to the event.

When is Reforma Mineral Fair Expo 2023?

The event will take place from this Friday 18th to Sunday 27th August 2023 at the Mineral de Reforma with Toyota Pachuca.

how to get

Here’s a map so you can see how to get to the event:

Artist’s Billboard of Reforma Mineral Fair Expo 2023

Following the changes reported in recent days, the artists’ billboard for the Expo Minerala de la Reforma 2023 fair was as follows:

Friday August 18 – La Aroladora Banda El Limón

Saturday 19 August – DLD

Sunday August 20 – Chuponcito, The Mario Bros. Show

Monday August 21 – La Sonora Santanera

Tuesday 22 August – Mijares

Wednesday August 23 – Mattis

Thursday, August 24 – Edwin Luna and Monterey’s Tracalosa

Friday, August 25 – Cardinals of Nuevo León

Saturday 26 August – Kimberly Loaiza

Sunday 27 August – Acostas

Ticket Prices for Artists’ Billboards at the Expo Mineral Fair of Reform 2023

According to the platform hertickets.com, here are the ticket prices for the concerts of Billboard’s artists of Expo Feria Mineral de la Reforma 2023:

La Aroladora Banda El Limón – Friday, August 18:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

DLD – Saturday 19 August:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Chuponcito – Sunday August 20:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Sonora Santanera – Monday, August 21:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Mijares – Tuesday 22 August:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Mattis – Wednesday August 23:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

La Tracalosa – Thursday, August 24:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Nuevo León Cardinals – Friday, August 25:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Kimberly Loaiza – Saturday, August 26:

General – 200 pesos

Victoria Zone – 500 pesos

Fan Zone – 1 thousand 500 pesos

The Acostas – Sunday, August 27:

General – 100 pesos

Victoria Zone – 300 pesos

Tickets will be available at the municipal president’s office from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Paleteria Franci, Paleteria Michoacana in Tulancingo, and Monday to Saturday at the TopTicket Center Plaza El Dorado Local 37 (Guerrero Pachuca Street) from 12:00 p.m. 00:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:00 hours and Sundays until 12:00 p.m. 7:00 pm