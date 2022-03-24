Artists confirmed for The House of the Famous 2

Great expectation caused the first version of reality ‘The House of the Famous’, from Telemundoinspired by the famous format ‘Big Brother VIP’where the winner of the first version was the former Miss Universe Alicia Machadoand where we saw figures like Gaby Spanic, Pablo Montero and Manelyk, among others.

Since this ended, possible candidates for a second version began to be rumored, and since we found out that they would indeed make a second part of this success, surprise that we get when we find out who are the first celebrities to They already signed a contract to be part of the program.

We refer to two personalities that have come out of other realities as Brenda Zambrano, who we saw first in ‘Acapulco Shore’, ‘Warriors 2020’, and is currently participating in ‘Resistiré’. And the second participant who has already signed with the television station is Luis Caballero, “The Colt”, controversial character who has participated in television programs such as ‘The Academy’, ‘Acapulco Shore’ and ‘Warriors 2020’, among others.

Although these two characters have exposed their enmitya person who works on the staff of the controversial program told us that neither of them is aware that faces will be seen now in this project, so it will possibly be controversial to learn more about their rivalry.

We also learned that although the name of Niurka as a prospective tenant ‘The House of the Famous’this has not yet given her arm to twist, but what is known is that if she accepts, she could be one of the highest paid characters of this season.

Also, the one who is about to accept said proposal is Lorraine Herrera, who does not rule out the possibility of showing herself natural again in the reality show, let us remember that she was one of the great surprises of the first edition ‘Big Brother VIP’, by showing herself not only as a sensual woman, but also very good for organize housework and expert in the kitchen.