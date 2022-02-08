Artists in Kiev: «We draw icons on arms crates: this is how we save lives» – Corriere.it

Oleksandr and his wife Sofia color saints and madonnas on the battle tables. Their works are selling like hot cakes. The proceeds go to an NGO that treats the wounded on the Donbass front

FROM OUR REPORT TO KIEV

The wood is larch. The one used at the front to pack Javelin rocket launchers just arrived from America, before firing. The same that in the year 1000 they used to give white lead and encaustic, before painting. The format is a maximum of 48×53 cm. Enough to close a crate of ammunition, target the Russians at the border and perhaps send a hundred people to the Creator. Or what is used to pray to the Virgin and Child, St. George defeating the Dragon and the Archangel Barachiele. Put saints in your guns: Oleksandr Klymenko she caresses her hippy pigtail and believes in it a little. “I make life-saving art,” she smiles. He makes works that resurrect instruments of death: icons spread on the lids of arms and ammunition crates, discarded by the Ukrainian army and recovered to help the war hospitals. A severe Saint Nicholas 46×51 that lights up blue and purple on a piece of packaging found in a destroyed factory in Mariupol. An essential St. Luke the Evangelist in the red halo, to adorn a 35×40 fir chest containing Akm ammunition. A tender Mary with Jesus in her arms, 35×40, coloring a rough and perforated wood taken on the first line of Avdiyivka. “I had no idea these worn planks were perfect for iconography. You look at them: they seem painted eight hundred years ago… ».

The art of war was born in a dark little apartment in Kiev. Egg tempera, oxidized metals, ground sands. Cups of black tea and brushes. Once upon a time there were battle painters, who frescoed the churches of battalions and pikes. Times are changing: Oleksandr and his wife, Sofia Atlantova, today color the battle tables with saints and madonnas.

Sorting a lot of orders: since they had this idea, in 2014, the work has never stopped and war icons have become a fashion. “The first was a Madonna and Child on an RPG lid that gave us a soldier returning from the front.” They have exhibited them all over the world, including in Italy. Two years ago, five Orthodox bishops of the Autocephalous Church of Ukraine brought a Saint Peter to Pope Francis. And how much money: 300 thousand dollars, all donated to a field hospital, to doctors, to volunteers of aNGO that treats the wounded on the Donbass front. Who buy an icon, save a life: “We are not particularly religious – say the two artists -, but the power of these icons has impressed us: everyone wants to have them, and the money goes to those in need“. Orthodox theology wants icons to be not just a sacred portrait, but a prayer, and the rite of painting and the materials used are essential parts of it. “What’s better than this wood for military use?” Most people think of this war as something far away. For us it is important to show that this war is already real, although it has not yet exploded with the invasion of the Russians. And that these ammo crates are real. And that inside there were real weapons that killed real people ».

Icons appealed to Matisse for the splendor of medieval gold, to Andy Warhol for their repetitiveness. In California, ten years ago there was a painter from Venice who super-sold NASA astronauts decorated as Orthodox saints. These days, from time to time, the icons come out of the Kiev apartment and are taken to the Cathedral of Saint Sophia. To be admired, Ukrainian newspapers write: «It is a unique art form». But also to pray: there was a vigil with candles, evenings ago, people lined up in the snow to kiss the coffers of death. Oleksandr was there watching: “I don’t want this war to become total. Eight years is a long time. And I hope that the arms crates run out. “