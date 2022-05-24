Artists who will sing at the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards

San Juan, PR — May 23, 2022 — Telemundo today announced an exclusive list of international stars, led by Mary Becerra, sech, Christian Nodal, Ivy Queen, Zion & Lennox, Jay Wheeler, 21st floor, N’Klabe Y nino garciawhich will be presented on stage at the third edition of “Your Urban Music Awards” (PTMU), the only award that recognizes the explosive movement of Latin urban music around the world. Are figures promise exciting performances during the highly anticipated event to be broadcast for the first time LIVE by Telemundo on Thursday, June 23, starting at 7pm/6c from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The complete list of nominees can be found at www.premiostumusicaurbano.com where fans can continue to vote for their favorite artists up to 25 times a day for each category. Tickets for the event are on sale through Ticketera.

One of the best proofs of the great growth of the urban genre worldwide will come from Argentina Mary Becerrathe highest female finalist with nine nominations, including four for the new year video artist. Calf promises an electrifying performance, after the recent release of the song “Hasta lostoothes”, his collaboration with Cuban star Camila Cabello. Meanwhile, the Panamanian superstar sechwith six nominations, will arrive at the awards after conquering Mexico during a recent show and announcing the premiere of his new single “Noche de teteo” as part of his new production It will dawn and we will see!

The star of the moment in the Mexican regional Christian Nodal, who has two nominations, including that of Top Regional Mexican Urban Artist, joins “PTMU” after the premiere of “Vivo en el 6”, a new heartbreak song that is part of his most recent album Outlaw, which also gives its name to the successful tour it is currently doing. For her part, the pioneer of the urban genre Ivy Queenwho is competing for two awards this year, will arrive after turning his music around by launching his song “Pa’ mi”, with which he ventures into salsa with Peter Nieto.

While the historic Puerto Rican duo Zion & Lennoxwhich this year disputes two prizes, among them that of Top Urban Tropical Song for his collaboration on the song “Loco” with Justin Quiles and Chimbala, he will hit the stage after his recent premiere of “Brisa” with Danny Ocean, in which he puts a fresh spin on reggaeton; while one of the emerging Puerto Rican artists with the greatest projection Jay Wheelerwith six nominations, including that of Male Rising Star Topwill perform after selling out his first big concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in just 90 minutes.

In urban pop, the group of the moment could not be missing, the Colombians from 21st floor, nominees in the category of Top Artist Duo or Group, who arrive after collaborating with the Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan on the song “Equivocado”; while the Puerto Rican salsa group N’Klabe, With two nominations and who have just announced a tour of Mexico, including the “Salsa Fest 2022” in Veracruz, they will continue the party with their tropical rhythm.

Finally, the emerging Puerto Rican idol nino garciawho is competing this year for five awards, including Top Urban Tropical Song, will be presented after the recent premiere of his collaboration with the Chilean figure Pailita in the song “I want you to stay alokes”.

“Your Urban Music Awards” It is the only award that recognizes the best of Latin urban music, a movement that transcended the streets of Puerto Rico, and continues to prevail in the rest of the world with fusions of pop, tropical and regional Mexican music. For more information, visit www.premiostumusicaurbano.com, the official website of the “Premios Tu Música Urbano” 2022. For the latest news, follow the awards on social media and join the conversation using #PremiosTuMusicaUrbano or #PTMU.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists up to 25 times per category each day. ¡vote here!

See more content from Tu Música Urbano Awards:

Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022: Complete list of nominees

Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro lead the nominations for Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022