Artivism: new actions with “emotional language” to alert about the climate crisis

Teasing, memes, criticism, indifference. Those are some of the reactions astronomers Kate Diabiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) get in the movie. don’t look upwhen they try to warn in multiple ways that humanity has its hours numbered because a giant comet is about to hit the Earth. An alarm signal similar to the one that the “artivists”, artists who seek to raise awareness about the dramatic consequences of climate changeand that they are redoubling their efforts to translate with their “emotional language” the raw data offered by science.

One of the landscapes created by Refik Anadol with Magine Learning for his work Courtesy Google Arts & Culture

What damage an MRI of our planet would reveal or how the effects of melting ice will affect us are the concerns that inspire the works of Refik Anadol and the women’s collective Hyphen-Labs that have just been included by Google Arts & Culture in his free, interactive program Heartbeat of the Earth. Promoted together with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, it is part of the Culture Meets Climate project, which brings together artists, museums and scientists to “reimagining climate data”.

Detail of Insidious Climb, by Hyphen Labs Courtesy Google Arts & Culture

“Some of the most dramatic changes that occur on our planet due to climate they are happening in places that most of us cannot visit. And while data and charts are important, nothing can replace the human experience of witnessing life firsthand, says a statement released today to the global press. That’s where art comes into play. Throughout history, artists have used their work to transport people to faraway places and shed light on the profound challenges facing humanity”.

Presentation of the Heartbeat of the Earth project

While Earth MRIfrom Anadol, shows the damage that the planet is suffering and appeals to Machine Learning to generate visualizations of natural landscapes, insidious risefrom Hyphen-Labs, explores the cascading effects that generates the warming of the polar ice caps and explains poetically possible scenarios of ecological collapse. “If we are not careful, the glaciers are going to disappear along with our voices,” said film director Carmen Aguilar y Wedge, co-founder and creative director of Hyphen-Labs, at a global press conference.

Detail of The Lagoon, a work by Felicity Hammond in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture Courtesy Google Arts & Culture

Both are added to the eight already published since the beginning of the project, launched in 2020 on World Environment Day, “with the purpose of making the data that explains the climate crisis and its impact on our environment more accessible and visible”. Focused on topics such as decline in biodiversity, air pollution, food consumption, melting glaciers and rising sea levelspieces by Giorgia Lupi, Fabian Oefner, Cristina Tarquini, Laurie Frick, Pekka Niittyvirta, Timo Aho, Sey Min and Felicity Hammond are based on key findings from a landmark UN report and data from scientific institutions such as the National Oceanic Administration and Atmospheric (NOAA) and the World Meteorological Organization.

Coastline Paradox, by Timo Aho and Pekka Niittyvirta, in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture

“Now what climate change is accelerating and that its impact becomes more evident every day, it is more important than ever to involve artists and use culture as a vehicle to transmit the message that the situation is urgent -warns Ovais Sarmad, UN executive secretary for climate change, according to the Google statement-. science and complex data must be translated into emotional language that allows us to understand how global warming affects us allboth individually and collectively.

Timelines, by Fabian Oefner, in collaboration with Google Arts and Culture and Clare Brooks

Parallel to this online initiative, launched as the world prepares to celebrate the Earth day next April 22, Thomas Saraceno exhibits its exhibition until the 17th at the New York cultural center The Shed and in Argentina the ecological actions promoted by the international meeting of artists SOS Tierra, art, action and nature have already begun. Tomorrow and the day after there will be activities around an exhibition at the Casa Tacuarí cultural center (Tacuarí 90, Tigre), as part of the program that seeks to answer a key question: “How can art contribute to social and environmental change?”