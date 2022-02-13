ArtMeta designs a digital world for artists

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.

Art is one of the few factors that have followed us since the dawn of humanity; from the earliest cave paintings to virtual and augmented realities, art has always been present throughout history.

However, now is the time to take the next step and become more digital than ever thanks to the new crypto trend of the metaverse. In this context it fits into the called project ArtMetawhich is developing its own metaverse in order to connect artists and art galleries with collectors around the world.

What you need to know about ArtMeta

ArtMeta is a new project related to the metaverse that focuses on works of art and artists from all over the world. Emerging following the explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it also had enough insight into the cryptocurrency industry to recognize the new big trend unfolding: the metaverse.

The metaverse is a technology still in its infancy that promises to completely change the way people communicate and interact on the Internet, making our online experiences more and more engaging; although the metaverse is still in its infancy, many have already foreseen significant transformations that can redefine work, culture and social interactions.

ArtMeta’s goal is to use the metaverse to help artists gain exposure by displaying their art in a digital environment; the galleries that represent them will be able to rent spaces and land within the metaverse, collaborating with their artists to create an environment in which to present the works of art.

Of course, this will also mean knowing where to go in order to admire the latest works of art created by both new and established artists. For the moment the metaverse is still under development, while the ArtMeta project has already been launched on TrustSwap: at the launch, which took place on December 18, the project aimed to raise $ 750,000 but, due to the enormous interest, the Initial decentralized exchange (IDO) offering was overcharged by 1,045%. Eventually ArtMeta raised $ 750,000, but the demand was $ 7.8 million.

A similar thing happened during the IDO on Polkastarter, held on January 27th, when ArtMeta registered an over-registration once again, with over 15,000 registrations.

What will the digital world of ArtMeta be like?

ArtMeta intends to offer more than just a website where artists can post their photos. It will serve as a digital marketplace for real art in tokenized form as well as digital art forms such as NFTs; By viewing their artwork on the new platform, artists will be able to quickly and easily sell their creations to collectors around the world.

At the same time, the wonderful digital world of ArtMeta itself was inspired by a work of art, as it is based on an imaginary city. The city is the work of the painter Jonathan Delachaux, in collaboration with Romain Donnot, specialist in Digital Intermediate Process and artist of digital and visual effects. The two have created a mystical city located on an island and filled with museums, concert halls and art galleries; everything is purely digital but also extraordinarily realistic. In fact, Delachaux also consulted a geologist, a volcanologist, an astronomer and a biologist to make sure all the details were realistic.

The project is also led by Roger Haas, who serves as CEO; previously Haas founded a world-class gallery and led a museum foundation in Switzerland; this, together with other successes of him, makes him a prominent voice in the world of contemporary art.

As for the island, this type of environment will create a unique new paradigm for selling art in the emerging digital art market. It will thus be possible to offer the creations of the artists directly to millions of people around the world.

Indeed, connecting artists, art galleries and collectors is not the whole goal of the project. In addition to linking the three groups, the project also aims to solve a series of problems that characterize them.

Solving the problems of the art industry

In this period digital art on blockchain is mainly sold in the form of NFTs, however, in order to offer them, artists must first know how to create them, which requires some technical knowledge. ArtMeta will remove this barrier by allowing artists to easily create NFTs and offer them to their would-be buyers.

On the other hand, art galleries will also benefit from the change in their approach to hosting art. The world is moving into a new and increasingly digital form, and art galleries will have to learn to adapt or they will lag behind. Thankfully, the metaverse will offer them a role, allowing galleries to purchase digital land that they can later use as digital galleries.

And, of course, the greatest benefit of a digital environment for art collectors and buyers is that they will be able to access it from anywhere in the world, which will allow them to purchase NFT or real art and register ownership on the blockchain, the transparency of which and total immutability protect the purchase and allow you to easily demonstrate ownership of a work of art.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.