Arturo Brizio declared that America and Chivas will be sanctioned

They did not go free! Arturo Brizio, Chairman of the Referees Commission of Mexican soccer, declared that both the America like the Chivas they will be sanctioned for violating the Code of ethics of the Mexican Soccer Federation. This is because the letters and complaints against the arbitration were made public.

America and Chivas vs Arbitration

“All teams that make such a violation are sanctioned, I insist, by the competent bodies of the Federation. Such penalties are not generally disclosed, but they exist because it is very clear what can and cannot be done”, declared Arturo Brizio during an interview with ESPN.

“Anyone subject to this Code of Ethics must refrain from making public judgments about him performance of the Arbitration Bodyof the Commissioners, of the FMF, its governing bodies and its members, as well as of third parties involved, that have the intention or effect, discredit, disparage, discredit and/or cause harm or damage”, is established in subsection eight of the Code of ethics.

The sanctions against those responsible affiliated with the Mexican Soccer Federation Those who have violated said code can be sanctioned from a reprimand to a fine, as determined by the Disciplinary Commission.

America and Chivasthey would have gone against the Code of ethicsby making public their letters and complaints against the arbitration of the MX League. However, Arturo Brizio ruled out that this is a personal issue between Santiago Baths, Ricardo Pelaez and the.

Yes, we lost. Sports will be analyzed. Now, in strictly refereeing issues… DO WE ALSO HAVE TO DRAW A CARD SO THAT THEY ARE FAIRLY ASKED? pic.twitter.com/Y8l3WwysSg – CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 27, 2022

