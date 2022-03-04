Arturo Brizio reveals that Chivas and América will be sanctioned for violating the Code of Ethics

Chivas and America will have retaliation due to the letters they published against arbitration on social networks

The Chairman of the Referees Commission, Arturo Briziorevealed that America and Chivas will be punished for violating the Code of ethics of the Mexican Football Federation, by making public the letters and complaints against the whistlers.

“All the teams that make such a violation are sanctioned, I insist, by the competent bodies of the Federation. Generally, these sanctions are not disclosed, but they exist because it is very clear what can and cannot be done,” he commented. Arturo Brizio in interview with ESPN.

According to him Code of ethics of the Mexican Football Federation, in subsection eight, any member of the body must “refrain from issuing public judgments on the performance of the Refereeing Body.”

“Anyone subject to this Code of Ethics must refrain from issuing public judgments on the performance of the Refereeing Body, the Commissioners, the FMF, its governing bodies and its members, as well as third parties involved, which have the intention or effect, discredit, disparage, discredit and/or cause damage or harm”, reads the Code of ethics of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

America and Chivas they would have infringed the Code of ethicswith their public pronouncements against arbitration, for which they will receive an internal sanction.

“If a team breaks that institutional communication, it will have a sanction, not from me, but from the competent bodies of the (Mexican Soccer) Federation. I prefer that relations and protests and everything that has to do with arbitration be done institutionally”, he acknowledged. Arturo Brizio.

Sanctions against FMF affiliates who violate the Code of ethics they range from a reprimand to a fine, as determined by the Disciplinary Commission.

Arturo Brizio rules out personal problems with Santiago Baños or Ricardo Peláez

The Chairman of the Referees Commission, Arturo Brizioruled out that the sports leaders of the AmericaSantiago Baños, or from ChivasRicardo Peláez, have some personal problem with him after the public criticism they made in recent days against the work of the whistlers.

“(The relationship) is good. The important point is to understand why a team can complain; he is going to complain because he feels affected and I have to understand him, this is simply logical and in some way, when there really is an affectation, recognize it. I have no problem saying ‘indeed my referee made a mistake and he will be sanctioned for it’. Now, when I do not agree with the regulatory elements that I have, the communications with the VAR audios, after reviewing the entire procedure and I do not consider that they are right, I still let them know, “he commented. Brizio.