Arturo Carmona causes a stir by posing with his younger brother: “Two drops of water!”

Arthur Carmona caused a stir on social networks after publishing a photograph in which he appears posing with his younger brother, with whom he shares a strong physical resemblanceso much so that even his followers pointed out that they are like two drops of water.

The Mexican actor and former soccer player enjoys showing some aspects of his personal life through social networks, so in addition to showing off his rigorous workouts in the gym and the results that leading a healthy life has allowed him, this weekend he returned to provoke a shower of praise from his fans, who were surprised after he published a photo with his brother for the first time.

It was exactly through his official Instagram profile, where the ex of Alicia Villarreal He sent an affectionate birthday greeting to his younger brother, Daniel, who turned 40 on April 16.

“My younger brother Daniel Carmona turns 40 today!! My life partner. Happy Birthday Danny!! LOVE YOU!“, wrote the actor at the bottom of the postcard.

However, what caught the attention of their fans was that, despite maintaining a difference of 5 years of age, both look almost identical. And it is that, in the snapshot they were seen with a similar beard look and even wear a white shirt, which caused a shower of congratulatory messages, but also of admiration for how similar they are.

“they are identical“, “They are equal”, “Two drops of water!“, “The same face”, “They look like a good. Just as handsome”, “wow twins“”, “They look a lot alike”, “It is a reprint of his”, were just some messages that the actor received in addition to almost 20 thousand heart-shaped reactions.

