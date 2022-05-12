Arturo Carmona reveals that his daughter Melenie has an escort against violence

Digital Millennium

The actor Arthur Carmona revealed that his daughter Melenie-fruit of his relationship with Alicia Villarreal– It has a security escort, this due to the wave of violence and the cases of femicides in Monterey, Nuevo Leon, city ​​where the young woman resides with her mother and stepfather, Cruz Martínez.

The former footballer attended the premiere of the musical Fever Saturday night where he spoke to the press about the measures he resorts to to protect his eldest daughter in the face of the insecurity that exists in Monterrey.

“My daughter has confidence since she was a baby, since she was a very little girl. She has always had someone to take care of her because her mother is a public figure It has been very important in our country for many years and it is required to foresee precisely anything,” said Arturo Carmona in front of the cameras of the program the sun rises

The actor emphasized that the security team is permanent and they have great confidence in him, given that they have safeguarded the integrity of his daughter23 years old, since his childhood.

“They are very trustworthy people of uspeople who also have families and who, together with them, are aware of protecting our own,” he said.

The soap opera star lamented that the rates of violence against women are on the rise.

“It is a very sensitive issue which is atypical in Monterrey, but not in the entire country. It is a problem that we have been experiencing for many years. It is very scandalous for us royals because it had not happenedis atypical, but you have to know and understand that it is not something new in our Mexico.

He added that he is committed to helping women even though he did not get the political office he ran for in last year’s elections.

“I had several proposals at the time that I still have the commitment to carry out in an isolated and parallel way even if I am not running a political campaign. I think that since one is a public figure one has that social responsability, first of all as citizens, father of a family, son, brother, we have toe raise our voice, we all have to support“, he assured.

