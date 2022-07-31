Arturo Castro and José Estrada are part of the Netflix animated series Entergalactic

Guatemalan actors Arthur Castro and Jose Estrada are part of the animated series Netflix’s Entergalactic.

The series features a type of animation never seen before and will be released on September 30.



Guatemalan actors have excelled in film and will undoubtedly be a great representation for the country.

Arthur Castro He has been part of series like Mr Corman, narcs, The Terminal listas well as the Alternative show.

In addition, he has appeared in films such as Yes Day, The Lady and the Tramp Y Menu.

The Guatemalan will lend his voice to the character of Len in entergalacticwhere he will surprise with his interpretation.

Description of the photo for people with visual disabilities: In the image the Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro. (Credit: Arturo Castro)

With the sound of José Estrada

While Jose ‘Chipi’ Estradacomposer and sound engineer, is currently the chief engineer at Voxx Studios, where most of the audio for entergalactic.

In addition, he has credits in more than 30 productions that have participated in different festivals in Central America, the United States and Europe.

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Illustration of a couple from the Entergalactic series. (Credit: Netflix)

What is the Entergalactic animated series about?

The animated series will be presented on September 30 in Netflixand tells the love story between two artists in New York City.

In which is born from the mind of the singer and actor Kid Kudi, along with the creator of Black Ish and Kenya Barris.

In addition, the Guatemalan actors will include Timothée Chamalet, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macaulay Culkin.

