Arturo is a footballer now at Lecce – Corriere dell’Umbria





Paolo Calabresi he is a very famous actor, but also a television personality, from Le Iene to many other programs. He also took part in the saga of I stop when I want, the film directed by Sydney Sibilia. Born in 1964, Paolo Calabresi was born in Rome on June 17 under the sign of Gemini. From an early age he has always had a great aptitude for the world of entertainment and television. Immediately after high school, however, he chose to continue with his studies and so on he enrolled at the university where he attended the Faculty of Law.





Calabresi also studied acting and in 1990 he graduated from the school of Small Theater of Milan. As for the private life, he is married to Fiamma Consorti. From marriage they were born four children, Arturo, Anna, Agostino and Aurora. One of these, Arturo, he decided not to pursue his father’s artistic career but to become a football player. In 2019 he wore the Amiens shirt and also played in the Under 21 of the Italian national football team.





Flame, like her husband Paolo, she works in the artistic field even if she is neither an actress nor a director. The Consorti, in fact, is one art consultant with a degree in Business Administration with a focus on marketing and advertising. Consorti has also opened one of its own advertising agency and subsequently began to deal with theater, cinema and television. Among the curiosities about Calabresi, the actor is also a skilled one quick change. In 2008 he fooled everyone after disguising himself as Nicolas Cage. He is also famous for having starred in the cult series Boris, in the role of Biascica. Paolo Calabresi is among the Dancers for one night in the episode of dancing with the Stars, the talent show hosted by Milly Carlucci, in the appointment on Saturday 20 November broadcast on Rai1 starting at 8.35pm.



