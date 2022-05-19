Arturo O’Farrill: The crime of starving a people is one of the most atrocious stains in an already ugly history

The renowned musician of Cuban origin living in the United States, Arturo O’Farrill, has written on his Facebook profile an emotional message denouncing the criminal blockade that the US government maintains against the people of Cuba.

The prestigious jazz cultist and winner of several Grammy awards described the attempt to starve a town as one of the most atrocious stains in an already ugly history between the two countries.

O’Farrill’s text on Facebook reads:

Cubadisco invited me to perform and celebrate the centenary of my father, Chico O’Farrill. I did not see mass anti-government demonstrations, police brutality, racist mass shootings, macabre corporate greed, cultural indifference, or many of the hallmarks of everyday life in the United States.

I saw cultural pride, corporate dignity, no guns, acceptance, and yes, poverty brutally exacerbated by the US embargo. It is the same Cuba for which I have been received for two decades.

Whether it’s a rabid right-wing expat or a fierce defendant of a struggling people, the crime of starving an already impoverished people in order to court political favor with powerful South Florida politicians is one of the most heinous stains in an already ugly history of American participation in the sovereignty of another nation.

The same as it always was….

In Video, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – La Puerta: