Arturo Peniche talks about his relationship with his brother Flavio: he says he paid me

Arturo Peniche is honest and talks about the relationship he has with his brother Flavio.

In an interview with Inés Moreno, the actor was questioned about it and was direct in saying, “with Flavio… I get along with everyone, but everyone at home… I get along cordially with everyone.”

After the unfortunate event in which Flavio was involved for having fired a weapon in the middle of recording a scene for which he ended the life of a person and served a 14-year sentence for reckless homicide, signing each week in the prison his parole, the actor’s brother was questioned on the subject and replied, “Look, it’s a case that I no longer touch.”

And he continued, “I can only tell you that it is a case in which my brother says that he paid me with some land for everything I did for him… perfect, I’ll leave it there.”

Arturo declared that although he has a different point of view than his brother, he wants to have a cordial relationship, “it is his point of view, I have mine that is super different but I respect what my brother says.”

This is how Arturo spoke about his brother:

And he concluded, “Look, I think that sometimes the things that people do have more to do with themselves than with me, whether they are your parents, whether they are your brothers, whether they are your brothers-in-law, whether they are your cousins, whether they are your children, whether they are your partner. … sometimes what happens and what they do has more to do with them than with me, with me.”