Arturo Reyes spoke about the departure of Carlos Queiroz from the Colombian National Team and his contact with Ramón Jesurún | Colombia selection

Arturo Reyes was unemployed since he left Junior de Barranquilla at the end of the previous year, and many rumored that he would once again be the coach of the Colombia U-20 National Team, a role he played for several years in the Colombian Football Federation.

His good relationship with president Ramón Jesurún made him believe that they would hire him again at the Federation, but none of that happened and that is why Reyes awaits an opportunity and an attractive project to return to the technical direction.

“I heard many people saying that when I finished my work with Junior I was going to return to the National Team. I passed my resignation letter, what’s more, to this day, I haven’t had a single conversation with President Ramón Jesurún, by voice, at least. I’m just waiting for some possibility to open up. The one up there, the bearded one (God), is special to me, he has always brought me closer to good projects, very good things, and the best is yet to come, ”Reyes said in ‘The Snail VBar‘.

In the talk with the radio network, Reyes expressed himself for the first time about the departure of Carlos Queiroz from the senior team and dared to talk about the supposed ‘drawer’ they made for his departure.

“I don’t know if he resigned or was fired, but I can say that he is a great worker and that you learn a lot from him (…) I don’t think they made him a ‘drawer’. In those days, Spain scored six goals against Germany and it was never said that the players made (Joachim) Low a ‘drawer’”, he confessed.

Reyes also spoke about his departure from Junior and confessed that “I did not expect that decision.” And he added: “I don’t know if it was fair or not. I will always respect her, but I think that the Junior we had, tried to play, although it was difficult for us to go out and propose. We couldn’t reach the final because we found a very strong Cali”.