Aruba eliminated all Covid requirements for entering the country

As of March 19, it is no longer necessary to have a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test to enter Aruba. This was ordered by the Government of the Caribbean destination, which, however, maintains the mandatory Covid insurance of US$ 15 in force.

Through a statement, the Government of Aruba announced that, as part of the national process of returning to normality, waived all COVID-19 related entry requirements for all international travelers.

From Saturday March 19 they are no longer required to present a negative test result or proof of vaccination with a complete schedulealthough they will still be required to complete the Embarkation/Disembarkation ED Card prior to arrival and will be will continue to charge US$ 15 for mandatory insurance in case of coronavirus.

In the same way, the authorities of the island decided the lifting of local protocolsalthough they clarified that your “Aruba Health and Happiness Code” will remain in force, “as the health and well-being of visitors and residents remains a priority.” These include strict standards of cleanliness and hygiene, and is mandatory for all tourism businesses.

So what are the current requirements to enter Aruba today?

1- Have a valid passport at the time of entry and exit of the island.

two- Online ED Card Registrationwhich can be done 72 hours before the trip.

3- Insurance payment of US$ 15 per adult person (free for children under 14).