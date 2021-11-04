Arval solutions in the era of ecological transition

Arval proposes various solutions for the car rent: from 1 month to 5 years, a total fleet of 228,000 cars, services for corporate fleets, VAT numbers and individuals: rent a car it becomes easy, fast and flexible, clear and transparent fees with the possibility of knowing with certainty the fixed monthly cost or to pay based on the actual use of the car, all without any hidden cost in the invoice.

What are the services for VAT numbers? An example is Arval Mid Term, a customized program of rental from 1 to 24 months, which provides various flexible solutions, with guaranteed delivery within just 7 days and also the temporary replacement of your vehicle.

There are eight categories of vehicles available:

Large LCV (medium – large commercial vehicles);

(medium – large commercial vehicles); LCV Small (light commercial vehicles);

(light commercial vehicles); Citycar ;

; Economy ;

; Compact;

Family Small ;

; Family Large ;

; Executive.

The Citycar they have a kit that includes bluetooth, metallic paint, and spare wheel, the Economy add the rear parking sensors and the satellite navigation system, the Compact And Family Small also offer cruise control, the Family Large add the automatic gearbox and the Executive also the leather interior upholstery.





Car Rental VAT – Arval Mid Term

There are two contract formulas:

The contract “Free“Offers maximum freedom without any commitment, has a minimum duration of one month and a constant fee for the duration of the car rent allows the early return of the car to point Arval closer and based on its actual use. There is no mileage limit.



The formula “Easy”Has a minimum duration of four months, provides for home delivery of the car and allows maximum freedom to modify the contract (duration and kilometers).

Why choose car rental with Arval MID Term



Compared to long term rental if the services included in the cost of the fee are substantially the same, come on All Season tires to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance (24 hours a day, 7 days a week), the availability of the vehicle changes, immediate, with the possibility of early return.



Several digital tools made available free of charge with this contractual formula, which allow you to monitor consumption and vehicle status.

And in case of car breakdown? A vast network of workshops scattered throughout the national territory. Over 10,000 repairers have been selected with 190 Arval Premium Center that offer excellent services, from extraordinary maintenance to tire replacement up to the repair of windows and bodywork.

Cars therefore divided by class but which also offer numerous options in terms of power supply, because in the delicate phase of ecological transition that the automotive sector is going through, Arval meets the needs of those who use the car for work, a classic situation of those who own one VAT number, offering vehicles with power too light hybrid, plug-in hybrid And full electric, which are added to traditional motor vehicles gas And Diesel.





Electric cars and commercial vehicles: a 360-degree offer with Arval



Currently the range of EV models includes different types of vehicles including:

Citycar BEV = Smart ForTwo EQ

Economy BEV = Renault Zoe

Compact BEV = Nissan Lea f

f Executive BEV = Bmw i3

LCV Small BEV = Nissan eNV200

Even in the field of light commercial vehicles the proposals full electric there is no shortage, among the most interesting are the Nissan E-NV 200 and the Renault Kangoo Electric from 33 kWh.

There are also many offers for plug-in hybrid power supplies, particularly convenient cars for those who use the car mainly on the motorway and must access limited traffic areas, among the most interesting innovations there is the brand new Audi Q3 And Q5 Sportback, the BMW X3 xDrive 30e, the Volvo XC40 T5 and the Jeep Compass 4xe.

Solutions that allow you to satisfy every need for travel, environmental sensitivity and travel, Arval once again it is also at the service of the gods holders of VAT numbers.

