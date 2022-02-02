Arvedi acquires Acciai Speciali Terni – Umbria

(ANSA) – TERNI, 31 JAN – The Arvedi Group has acquired Acciai Speciali Terni and its commercial subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Turkey from Thyssenkrupp. The contract was signed on Monday 31 January in Essen by Giovanni Arvedi and Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo, president and CEO of the Italian company, and by Volkmar Dinstuhl, CEO of multi tracks, representing TK.

The closing of the transaction, after the signing of 15 September 2021, was achieved following the green light of the European and Turkish Antitrust.

In a note from Finarvedi it is emphasized that this is how a Group with a turnover of 7.5 billion euros and over 6,600 employees was born. The Italian company “consolidates” itself as one of the main European steel players.

With the signing of Essen, “a complex negotiation that took place in full collaboration with Thyssenkrupp and conducted with a constructive and loyal spirit”, Arvedi emphasizes.

TK will maintain a 15% stake in Ast “as a sign of continuity and confidence”.

Acciai Speciali Terni is one of the four European companies specializing in flat rolled stainless steel, with a production of approximately one million tons and the employment of 2,300 employees.

The Arvedi Group, controlled by the family of the same name, is active in the production and processing of carbon and stainless steel, with over 4.5 million tons of steel products and 4300 employees. The transaction involving Ast – the note continues – “represents a strengthening of the Group as it completes its production mix in an industrial synergy”.

Giovanni Arvedi is now president of Acciai Speciali Terni and Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo CEO. (HANDLE).