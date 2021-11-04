Arvedi in Terni: «Strong commitment to face the new challenge» – Photo 1 of 3

CREMONA – “We welcome the visit of one of the main, longest-running and solid Italian business groups with great pleasure”: so the president of the Umbria Region Donatella Tesei at the end of the meeting with the cavalier Giovanni Arvedi, president of Finarvedi, the holding company of the iron and steel group of the same name, which has reached an agreement with ThyssenKrupp to acquire Ast Terni. Also present was the councilor for economic development, Michele Fioroni, and the mayor of Terni, Leonardo Latini.

Arvedi – reads a note from the Region – was accompanied by the CEO of Finarvedi, Mario Caldonazzo and from Claudio Costamagna, Giampiero Castano And Francesco Dini, advisors respectively in the financial, industrial relations and institutional relations and communication fields of the Group.

THE PRESIDENT OF UMBRIA. “We hope – underlined the president Tesei – that as soon as the acquisition of the Ast will be definitively concluded, a industrial plan that focuses on the relaunch of the Terni site, on maintaining employment levels, on a development perspective and that invests with conviction in the essential mitigation of the environmental impact of the production site in the Terni basin. We hope that the Group will soon become part of the Umbrian entrepreneurial family and that it will interact with it and find a fruitful synergy. After this transitional phase we will meet again in Terni, to talk even more concretely about the future of the steel mills which are certainly an Umbrian heritage, but which represent an added value for the entire Italian industry ».

ARVEDI. Cavalier Arvedi thanked President Tesei for the invitation and confirmed “The strong and full commitment” to face the “new challenge” that awaits him in Terni and Umbria, where the group, with its presence, “aims to become one of the primary players in industrial development”. «I’m not worried about the Antitrust, we have presented all the files. In January-February we will have an answer, then I will return to Umbria »then announced the headquarters of the Region.

Tesei and Arvedi – the Region still reports – discussed the future of Acciai Speciali Terni, with an initial exchange of views on the issues considered most relevant, such as employment and the environment, which can be explored after the conclusion of the operation scheduled between January and February next year.

THE EMPLOYMENT. In particular, with regard to employment, Giovanni Arvedi highlighted the “great responsibility” he assumed towards all the workers of Ast, in the tradition that “has always seen him place employees at the center of his entrepreneurial commitment”, to whom he addressed words of appreciation for the years of commitment that have allowed Acciai Speciali Terni to become an international player.

The approach outlined by President Arvedi is to study “with humility and attention” the potential of Terni and the full will to consolidate the unity of all the activities of the industrial site and to further develop them with adequate investments.

“The Arvedi Group, leader in the steel industry in technological innovation and sustainable production of high quality steel – reads the note from Palazzo Donini – confirms its great attention to the environment in a region that is rich in a strong industrial presence of excellence with different and important activities in cashmere and fashion, in the mechanical, aerospace and agri-food industries, has a particular sensitivity towards nature and the motherland, as its history demonstrates ».

«Respect for the territory that welcomes this new industrial challenge is fundamental. We want to prove it with our daily work “, Giovanni Arvedi wanted to underline during the meeting.

MEETING WITH TRADE UNIONS. A “cordial and purely cognitive” meeting, at the end of which the parties agreed to update themselves “once the procedure was completed”: this is how the territorial secretariats of Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic and Ugl comment on this morning’s meeting with Giovanni Arvedi and the top management by Finarvedi. The confrontation was also held at Palazzo Donini, seat of the regional council, on the sidelines of the Knight’s visit to the president of the Region, Donatella Tesei, after the request made by the trade unions themselves. The latter thanked the company representatives “for their speed and availability”. “Obviously, we have not entered into the merits of the acquisition of Acciai Speciali Terni, which is under the European Antitrust Commission,” reads a trade union note.