“Arwen” lashes the United Kingdom: rain, snow and wind at 160 km. At least three dead

Rain, snow, gusts at almost 160 km per hour, stormy sea, very high waves on the coasts.

Storm Arwen is lashing the UK, causing massive damage and transport disruption. Not only that: about 130 thousand homes were left without electricity and there are also three victims, in Cumbria, Aberdeenshire and Northern Ireland, who were crushed by trees uprooted by the violence of the wind.

An emergency situation, which in these hours sees hundreds of men and women of the police, firefighters, civil protection and coast guard engaged to secure the areas most at risk.

The Coast Guard itself has issued a series of warnings, to invite the population to keep away from the sea and, more generally from the coasts, warning, to discourage any people from challenging the fury of nature to immortalize the storm: “No selfie is worth the on pain of putting one’s life at risk “.

Many transport companies, as well as local authorities, have urged not to travel in the areas most affected by bad weather.

And, of course, numerous internal connections have been subject to serious problems.

Several flights have been canceled and many trains have been canceled.

(Unioneonline / lf)

© All rights reserved