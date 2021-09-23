As a child a funny and chubby face, today he is the most beautiful actor in the world: that’s who he is – the Democrat

A real sex symbol, hidden behind that innocent smile. The funny and plump little face, now an icon of cinema

Few are those who have managed to recognize the child depicted in this photo. The subject portrayed several years ago is today one of most famous actors and directors in the world. Let’s find out who is that nice smile so carefree in the photo. Perhaps no one believes that, behind this photo taken in black and white, hides one of the most appreciated faces ever by the female world.

1991 is the year he was born in Kentucky. Today, to say that it is simply an actor is very little. Especially if we look thereimmense career that this man has managed to build over the years. In fact, he has also worked as a screenwriter, director and producer, giving life to real iconic films of international cinema.

He began his career as an actor, working within a very famous medical series in which he has held the role of pediatrician. This is the much-followed one ER- frontline doctors. In 2001 we saw him protagonist of one of the greatest cinema successes together with Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Giulia Robert and Matt Damon. We are talking about the highest grossing film Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets. Obviously, his name is now no longer a secret.

Yes, today he is among the most loved faces in Hollywood

The success of this film was such that we decided to make a trilogy, in which our dear Hollywood actor is always present. He later began his adventure fromother part of the camera. His first experience was with the film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Even if, only in 2005, he managed to win 2 nominations for the Oscars as best original screenplay and as best director for the film Good night and good luck. The much coveted George Clooney gold statuette was obtained only in 2006, as Best Supporting Actor for the role played in the film Syriana.

Another Oscar will be awarded to him in 2013 for his cinematic success The Ides of March. Clooney has for years been considered one of the most loved sex symbols in the world of cinema. We all know how much you love our country, to the point of having pushed him to buy Villa Olearda a residence on Lake Como. Furthermore, for him, this place is so important that he chose it as a landscape in which to pronounce the fateful yes in 2014 together with the lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

In one of the latest interviews, George Clooney claimed that both of his children are capable of speak Italian correctly. Having fun face to face with the parents, who cannot understand our language perfectly.