As a child a funny and plump face, today he is the most beautiful actor in the world: that’s who he is

The sweet and chubby little face of the baby we see in the picture is nowadays one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. That’s who it is

It is currently considered to all intents and purposes a sex symbol world-famous, loved by the female audience for its beauty, but also by the male audience by virtue of his undeniable talent as an actor.

In reality, with the passage of time, the character in question has also dedicated himself to directing, highlighting skills that until that moment were still hidden. Born in United States in the early sixties, to date its fame has reached every corner of the planet.

Who is the child immortalized in the shot?

Just looking at the photo in which he is portrayed as a child, it is almost impossible to recognize the name of the great American actor, so the time has come to reveal his identity. Today we are talking about nothing less than George Clooney, absolute icon of Hollywood cinema.

He made his debut very young by participating in some films both on the big and on the small screen, however the launching pad of his career was the experience on the set of “ER Medici on the front line”, where he remained until the end of the nineties playing the character of Doctor “Douglas Ross”.

From then on, in fact, several directors set their sights on George, given the great success he enjoyed in that period. Over the course of his brilliant career he has received a myriad of awards, but undoubtedly the most outstanding two “Academy Awards” received in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

George Clooney’s private life

Defined by many as the most beautiful actor in the world, or at least one of the most fascinating, Clooney has often ended up in the spotlight also for the events related to matters of the heart. In fact, he became the protagonist of several love story, including the one with ours Elisabetta Canalis, with whom he was engaged for almost two years, or in the period from 2009 to 2011.

Currently, however, George is married to the Lebanese lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The two got married in September 2014, celebrated in the beautiful city of Venice. A few years later the couple gave birth two twins, called by the parents She and Alexander.