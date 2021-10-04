as a child they mistook me for a girl

Clamorous confession by the always ironic Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: as a child he didn’t really look like he does now and …

Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock has always accustomed us to his irony and self-irony, but this time he surpassed himself: would you ever believe the idea that as a child he was mistaken for a little girl? Well yes: well before its now proverbial massive physical transformation, a beacon for the machismo of the new millennium, a witty reinterpretation of the muscular myth of the Reagan man of the Eighties, The Rock seemed like a “Sissy“. In an interview with Today, certainly cut out between takes of Black Adam, Dwayne has fun and tells us:

I would say that between the age of 7 and 11, people thought I was a little girl, because I had very nice features and very soft afro hair. […] Once I sat down next to another kid, and in 60 seconds he goes, “Can I ask you something?” “Yup!” “But Are you male or female?“