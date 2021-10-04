as a child they mistook me for a girl

Clamorous confession by the always ironic Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: as a child he didn’t really look like he does now and …
Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock has always accustomed us to his irony and self-irony, but this time he surpassed himself: would you ever believe the idea that as a child he was mistaken for a little girl? Well yes: well before its now proverbial massive physical transformation, a beacon for the machismo of the new millennium, a witty reinterpretation of the muscular myth of the Reagan man of the Eighties, The Rock seemed like a “Sissy“. In an interview with Today, certainly cut out between takes of Black Adam, Dwayne has fun and tells us:
I would say that between the age of 7 and 11, people thought I was a little girl, because I had very nice features and very soft afro hair. […] Once I sat down next to another kid, and in 60 seconds he goes, “Can I ask you something?” “Yup!” “But Are you male or female?“
A circumstance certainly curious for the son of a wrestler and future heir of his mother’s Samoan tradition, but precious material for the humorous TV series Young Rock, dedicated to the life of the actor! Black Adam by Jaume Collet-Serra is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022, but remember that we should see Johnson again at the cinema much sooner, this summer in Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, and by the end of the year on Netflix in the action comedy Red Notice, alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
Read also
Dwayne Johnson challenges Prince William for being the sexiest bald man in the world