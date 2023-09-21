As a couple and taking advantage of the heat, Nazarena Vélez shows the ideal microbikini model for the summer

The panelist took a well-deserved vacation and settled in the jungle with her family. In one of his latest publications he surprised his followers with a video swimsuit where she spent her afternoon in the pool summary And in the solarium of the complex where he is resting.

Driver chose one of the designs she uses most on her trips, a set Ruffled and strapless bodice with high-waisted collarless panty, he also added something rectangular frame sunglasses And this hair that logically appeared wet Many times he went into the water.

Other videos were also seen along with the media His partner, Santiago Caamaño, with whom he traveled to the Brazilian jungle to enjoy the summer on his vacation. “Love for life,” he wrote in the publication uploaded to his Instagram account, which he accompanied with images of his day in Iguazu, composed to the Diego Torres song “Better Than Yesterday.”

Emily Ratajkowski once again wears the crochet-style micro bikini that’s on trend for summer

Emily Ratajkowski Finally Wears a Crochet-Style Micro Bikini Which he announced on his social network. The model surprised her followers with this new design for her swimsuit brand. The actress wore mermaid swimsuit With this style as part of a photo shoot.

To promote these new garments that are part of her catalog, the model used a design With thin straps and a seashell design neckline.

Moreover, for the lower part he chose a ultra-deep panties One of her favorite designs, with adjustable straps at the sides of the hips. This two-piece suit sells for $200 on her brand Inamorata Woman’s website. With no makeup and gray hair On his shoulders, he posed on a chair inside his stone house.

Last week, Emily Ratajkowski had announced that it is preparing the launch of a special design, This week she finally published the details of this dress and surprised her followers, who left thousands of likes and comments praising her look, her clothes and her home.

