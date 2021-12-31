as a dowry he leaves 300 million

Stop the holiday bonus. The flop facilitation of the Conte management, among the weakest bonuses put on track during the pandemic, at least judging by the numbers recorded so far, is at the end of the credits: the State discount on holidays in Italy during Covid leaves a legacy treasury estimated at around 300 million euros. A treasure that is now tempting to operators in the sector, who are currently paying dearly for the crisis linked to covid. Even a good chunk of the majority parties would be willing to use these excess resources to help the sector. In fact, thanks to the infections and the spread of Omicron, 600 thousand nuclei that had requested (and obtained) the bonus by 31 December 2020, have given up on spending it in these hours. The term within which to take advantage of the benefit expires tomorrow. In addition to the pandemic resurgence, the (not very simple) mechanism for disbursement of the discount also had a negative impact: the law provides that the incentive is paid for 80% in the form of a reduction in the amount due to the tourist service provider, while the remaining 20% ​​must translate into a deduction in the tax return relating to the tax year 2020 or 2021, depending on the year in which the voucher was used.

The tourism sector, which in Italy alone was worth thirteen percentage points of gross domestic product before the virus, and which due to the rage of new coronavirus variants is still struggling to take off, asks that the treasure bequeathed by the holiday bonus, expiring on 31 December, remains in the hospitality sector. In fact, hotels and other accommodation facilities are demanding new aid, given the modesty of the tourist flows recorded so far.

In recent days, the president of Assoturismo, Vittorio Messina, with a letter sent to the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia, proposed the extension of the holiday bonus until 31 March 2022. The letter highlights how the uncertainty and fear of new restrictions are having a negative impact on the sector between reservations under braking and cancellations under acceleration. The holiday bonus dropped to the ground following the first lockdown by the yellow-red government, the Conte bis, could be requested by all families with ISEE income equal to or less than 40 thousand euros. The amount of the bonus varies according to the number of family members. For large families, the discount is worth 500 euros of discount on holidays. For couples 300 euros, while for singles 150 euros.

Today, tourism operators, grappling with the Omicron variant and containment measures, risk being overwhelmed by another tsunami. Reservations have been blocked and cancellations come in bursts. The president of Fiavet, Ivana Jelinic, quantified the cancellations related to the holiday period in the last three weeks at 8 million. For the president of Federalberghi, Bernabò Bocca, the situation is constantly worsening, especially in the cities of art, where one in three hotels is closed. Finally, the calculations of Confindustria Alberghi show that there was a decrease of almost 50% in the occupancy rate of the rooms.

The average loss of revenues reaches 55%, with the bar reaching 65% in the cities of art, among the destinations most harassed by the escape from travel. Thus the president of Assoturismo Vittorio Messina: «The operators believed that these days would be characterized by proximity tourism, which he books at the last moment, and instead everything has stopped». According to Confesercenti, 200,000 tourism and catering workers are at risk since January 1, unless the Covid social safety nets are extended.