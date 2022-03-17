“As a fumigated spider”: Raúl Araiza exhibits a Televisa actress for arriving drunk at ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- Recently the famous actor and comedian, Raul Araizain full program liveI don’t doubt for a moment exhibit ‘La Chupitos’a famous actress Televisafor having arrived drunk at Todayassuring that it seemed “fumigated spider“.

On the morning of last Wednesday, March 16, Liliana Arriagareal name of ‘La Chupitos’, appeared again on the program Today as a guest host, so she was also part of the games and dynamics of the morning, teaming up with Galilea Montijo.

‘El Negro’ was the mediator of the game ‘Pásale al Pizarrón’, while the famous comedian faced the beautiful and beloved, Tania Rinconwhere they had to request a repetition to find out who had touched the button first, since it was a very close race between the two, although in the end Rincón took the point.

YouTube screenshot

But, before deciding whether the point would go to Montijo’s team or the Andrea LegarretaRaúl reviewed the answers and seeing that Tania wrote a rather illegible one, he decided to review the one from ‘La Chupitos’, so he quickly said that it was worse, due to his drunken state.

It is worth mentioning that this was just a joke by the presenter to see the way he wrote the words, leaning on his comic character, who has a problem with alcoholic beverages.

Source: YouTube channel of the Hoy program